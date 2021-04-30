Steil, Republicans aren’t buying that taxing the rich will cover Biden’s $6T spending plans

RACINE — By beefing up the Internal Revenue Services to go after billionaires who aren’t paying their share of taxes through loopholes and other methods of dubious legality, President Joe Biden aims to fund massive new spending plans to help the nation see the light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel.

But U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and other Republicans aren’t buying it: They don’t think it’ll be possible to recoup as much as $6 trillion in new spending in 2021 the Biden administration is considering in 2021 alone.

“I look at what the Biden administration is proposing: The spending side is $6 trillion new spending this year — that’s unreasonable. It’s not focused. It’s going to have a lot of inefficient, wasteful spending associated with it,” Steil said during a phone call Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Biden’s primetime 100th day address.