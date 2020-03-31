Steil proposes rescinding $25 million for Kennedy Center that had been included in COVID-19 package

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil has introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that would rescind $25 million from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts that was included in the bipartisan $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump on Friday.
The bill already has strong conservative support with multiple cosponsors, including Republican House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.
Steil, R-Janesville, said he supported the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act — the $2.2 trillion package — but "I didn't think it was a perfect bill."
In a phone call with The Journal Times, Steil said he did not think it was "fair" when there was a "a specific line item for a theater in Washington D.C." to receive funding, but there were "no line items for theaters anywhere else."
The president, however, said he supports the money for the Kennedy Center being included in the CARES Act.
During a press briefing last week, Trump said “I’m a fan of that ... I haven't spent time there (at the Kennedy Center) because I'm far too busy. I'd love to go there evenings, but I'm too busy doing things. The Kennedy Center, they do a beautiful job, an incredible job."
Both Barack Obama and George W. Bush attended events at the center during their presidencies.
The Kennedy Center closed on March 17 and is expected to remain so through at least May 10. The entire Kennedy Center orchestra, containing almost 100 musicians, was laid off Friday, even after the $25 million was approved. Steil called these layoffs "appalling, and the icing on the cake" for why the money should be rescinded.
Steil’s promise to voters when he was elected to Congress for the first time in November 2018, replacing former House Speaker Paul Ryan as the representative for Wisconsin’s 1st District, was to reign in “frivolous spending” in Washington. He said that this bill is another step toward that goal.
Steil then called himself "an aggressive advocate on behalf of the taxpayers" and said it is his job to "sniff out frivolous spending. If there’s $25 million, I’m going to go out for it."
Response
Officials at the Kennedy Center, in a two-page release issued Tuesday, said that the $25 million (amounting to less than one-eighth of one percent of the total stimulus funding) is anything but a mistake. The money would be used to keep the performing arts center alive and will save jobs — the intent of CARES Act.
More than $20 million would go to employee compensation and benefits, with another $1.75 million going to artist contracts and fees. The remaining $3 million would be used for rent, cleaning, information technology and "other administrative expenses."
"Without question, the Kennedy Center has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and has experienced overwhelming financial losses ... By safeguarding our financial position now, we also improve our capacity to open our doors and stages for audiences as soon as it is safe to do so," the Kennedy Center, which is a nonprofit, said in its release. "After exhaustive review and scrutiny of all options, the Kennedy Center’s leadership and board believe the plan outlined above is the only way forward."
Comments on TV
Scalise, during an appearance this week on Fox News’ “Hannity,” hosted by conservative commentator Sean Hannity, said that inclusion of funding for the Kennedy Center “shows you how misguided (Democratic House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi’s priorities were.”
Scalise did not mention how the president supported the inclusion of the money for the Kennedy Center.
The Kennedy Center opened in 1971 as a multi-dimensional performing arts center with a focus on musical performance in central Washington, D.C. It hosts thousands of varied performances annually with audiences far surpassing 1 million per year.
"Families and workers are struggling to pay rent, pay their mortgage, and buy groceries. Americans need relief and assistance now which is why I supported the CARES Act. However, some in Washington felt it was important to spend $25 million of taxpayer dollars on the Kennedy Center when there are obviously bigger needs right now.”
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil
