Steil proposes rescinding $25 million for Kennedy Center that had been included in COVID-19 package

Officials at the Kennedy Center, in a two-page release issued Tuesday, said that the $25 million (amounting to less than one-eighth of one percent of the total stimulus funding) is anything but a mistake. The money would be used to keep the performing arts center alive and will save jobs — the intent of CARES Act.

More than $20 million would go to employee compensation and benefits, with another $1.75 million going to artist contracts and fees. The remaining $3 million would be used for rent, cleaning, information technology and "other administrative expenses."

"Without question, the Kennedy Center has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and has experienced overwhelming financial losses ... By safeguarding our financial position now, we also improve our capacity to open our doors and stages for audiences as soon as it is safe to do so," the Kennedy Center, which is a nonprofit, said in its release. "After exhaustive review and scrutiny of all options, the Kennedy Center’s leadership and board believe the plan outlined above is the only way forward."

