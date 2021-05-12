Steil, Pocan divided in reactions to new violence between Israel, Palestinians

Rockets fired by Palestinians and Israelis this week in and around Jerusalem have left at least 54 dead, the vast majority of whom have been Palestinians, including more than a dozen children.

Reports from the Gaza Strip indicate that Hamas, a Palestinian Islamic political party with an armed wing of the same name, fighting for independence from Israel, allegedly struck first after sundown Monday. Israel responded with force.

The missile strikes left at least 48 Palestinians dead including 14 children and three women, the Associated Press reported Wednesday morning. The Israeli military said at least 16 of the dead were militants. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that more than 300 Palestinians have been wounded.

Pocan, Steil speak out

The violence has again led some Americans to question their country's allegiance to Israel and support of its military.

Supporters of Israel have argued it is in the right to defend itself against attacks. Opponents say Israel should be viewed as an occupier of Palestinian territory and should relinquish some of its land to allow Palestine to become its own country.

