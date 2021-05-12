Steil, Pocan divided in reactions to new violence between Israel, Palestinians

Rockets fired by Palestinians and Israelis this week in and around Jerusalem have left at least 54 dead, the vast majority of whom have been Palestinians, including more than a dozen children.
Reports from the Gaza Strip indicate that Hamas, a Palestinian Islamic political party with an armed wing of the same name, fighting for independence from Israel, allegedly struck first after sundown Monday. Israel responded with force.
The missile strikes left at least 48 Palestinians dead including 14 children and three women, the Associated Press reported Wednesday morning. The Israeli military said at least 16 of the dead were militants. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that more than 300 Palestinians have been wounded.
Pocan, Steil speak out
The violence has again led some Americans to question their country's allegiance to Israel and support of its military.
Supporters of Israel have argued it is in the right to defend itself against attacks. Opponents say Israel should be viewed as an occupier of Palestinian territory and should relinquish some of its land to allow Palestine to become its own country.
"We cannot just condemn rockets fired by Hamas and ignore Israel's state-sanctioned police violence against Palestinians — including unlawful evictions, violent attacks on protestors & the murder of Palestinian children," U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Madison Democrat said in a Tuesday tweet, seeking the middle ground in the violence. "U.S. aid should not be funding this violence."
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., retweeted Pocan's statement.
In 2016, the U.S. agreed to provide $38 billion in military aid to Israel from 2019 through 2028; according to a Congressional Research Service report, the U.S. had provided at least $146 billion "in bilateral assistance and missile defense funding" to Israel since the country was created in the aftermath of World War II through 2018.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Janesville Republican whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, voiced support of Israel's retaliation in a tweet of of his own. "Israel has every right to defend itself from terrorism," he wrote. "Hamas’ continued rocket attacks and violence against the Israeli people need to stop. We must condemn these acts of terror in the strongest of terms and support our trusted ally, Israel."
American opinion
Americans' opinions are still much more favorable for Israel than for Palestine — 75% of those polled by Gallup in February 2021 had a "favorable" view of Israel while only 30% had a "favorable" opinion of Palestinian Authority at that time. That means that American opinions of Israel haven't changed much since February 2018, when 74% had a "favorable" view of Israel, while only 21% of Americans had a "favorable" opinion of Palestinian Authority that same year.
In each of the last four years, Americans favored Palestinian statehood between 47% and 55% of the time while never more than 39% opposed Palestinian statehood.
The Associated Press and Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.
