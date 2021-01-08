Steil fears trying to remove Trump from office could 'enflame the situation'

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil says that the effort to remove President Donald Trump from office, following the president's stoking of the flames that led to Wednesday's Capitol riot, is "reckless" and could "enflame the situation" even as some other Wisconsin officials publicly support impeaching Trump for a second time.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a Friday tweet, "The President provoked an attack on the U.S. Capitol that led to multiple deaths, including the loss of a Capitol Police officer. He delayed an appropriate response to the attack. Our nation’s security shouldn’t be in his hands for another day, much less another week and a half."

The Journal Times did not immediately receive a reply from Steil's office when asking what the congressman fears could happen should the impeachment process move forward.

In a Friday morning statement, Steil also tied Wednesday's riot in one of the country's most important buildings to "riots in Kenosha, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis and dozens of other cities."