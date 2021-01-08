Steil fears trying to remove Trump from office could 'enflame the situation'

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil says that the effort to remove President Donald Trump from office, following the president's stoking of the flames that led to Wednesday's Capitol riot, is "reckless" and could "enflame the situation" even as some other Wisconsin officials publicly support impeaching Trump for a second time.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a Friday tweet, "The President provoked an attack on the U.S. Capitol that led to multiple deaths, including the loss of a Capitol Police officer. He delayed an appropriate response to the attack. Our nation’s security shouldn’t be in his hands for another day, much less another week and a half."
The Journal Times did not immediately receive a reply from Steil's office when asking what the congressman fears could happen should the impeachment process move forward.
In a Friday morning statement, Steil also tied Wednesday's riot in one of the country's most important buildings to "riots in Kenosha, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis and dozens of other cities."
Many other conservatives have made that connection, while activists have said the situations should not be equated, considering Black Lives Matter demonstrations that turned destructive never sought to interrupt the certification of a presidential election and never stormed the Capitol building while many of the nation's lawmakers were inside.
Steil's statement reads, in full: “Joe Biden must condemn this reckless move. I oppose Pelosi’s efforts to impeach President Trump. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have already tried and failed to remove President Trump through impeachment. Enough already!
“From the riots in Kenosha, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis and dozens of other cities to what happened in D.C. this week, what we need right now is leaders to tone down their actions, not enflame the situation."
Five deaths have been linked to Wednesday's riot, including a woman shot by police inside the Capitol and a Capitol Police officer.
Steil, a Janesville Republican whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, has long been a supporter of the president. Unlike many Democrats and some Republicans, including Congressman Mike Gallagher of Green Bay, Steil has not cast blame on Trump for Wednesday's violence.
In a statement issued hours after violence broke out, Steil said: "I condemn the reprehensible actions of criminals inside the United States Capitol today and I thank law enforcement for their efforts to maintain public safety. As I said about protests throughout last year, those wishing to express their First Amendment rights need to follow the law. Anyone not authorized to be in the Capitol needs to immediately leave.”
Wis. Dems. support impeachment
Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan, are among those who have joined with Speaker of the House Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Schumer to call for Trump to be removed from office.
They are among the bipartisan officials (most of them Democrats) calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power just weeks before Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated. If the measure is invoked, Pence would effectively become president until the transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.
Pence is reported to be opposed to "invoking 25th Amendment to strip Trump of his duties," according to The New York Times. Friday morning, Pelosi publicly called Trump "unhinged" and said she was trying to have the president's access to nuclear launch codes stripped.
Pocan, a Madison Democrat, called Pence a "coward" in a tweet for not moving forward with that move. Moore, a Racine native who now represents Milwaukee as a Democrat, tweeted on Wednesday "Trump has incited this chaos & violence. The 25th amendment must be invoked. If not, Congress must impeach & convict Trump. 13 days is far too long for Trump to remain in office."
Trump orchestrated an entire string of events that resulted in the deadly occupation of the US Capitol.— Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) January 8, 2021
The video Trump put out is too little too late. He needs to go now. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/hHJX60xNc0
On Thursday, Moore released a lengthier statement that opened by saying "The violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters for the purpose of disrupting the peaceful transfer of power was not an accident. President Trump has long been orchestrating strategies to circumvent the democratic process and to remain in power despite his landslide loss in the 2020 election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
In a Thursday afternoon statement, Baldwin said "President Trump incited a violent insurrection against Congress as we were working to faithfully carry out our constitutional duties to accept the vote of the American people. This attack on our democracy makes it clear he has broken his oath to support and defend the constitution, and that he is unfit to serve."