Steil announces staff office hours for coming week

RACINE COUNTY — The office of Congressman Bryan Steil has scheduled staff office hours for the coming week to assist constituents with federal casework issues.

During the week of Nov. 25, there are six options across the 1st Congressional District for constituents to receive casework assistance or share their thoughts on federal policy.

“Our office hours provide a great opportunity for folks to stop by who need help with a federal agency or want to share an opinion with me,” said Steil.

As always, constituents unable to attend staff office hours can walk in to one of our three offices or set up an appointment. Office locations and hours can be found below.

Monday, Nov. 25

Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St., 1 to 2 p.m

Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, 9 to 10 a.m.

Wind Point Village Hall, 215 E. Four Mile Road, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Oak Creek City Hall, 8040 S. 6th St., 1 to 2 p.m.