State superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr apologizes for racially insensitive tweet

"I do not shy away from conversations about race," she added. "In fact, I am very vocal about racism as it exists in its many forms and I intentionally point to it when I see it. I apologize for having posted something that was intended to be a part of the discussion of racism. I will continue to serve as a champion against racism in our schools and in our communities."

Kerr provided a copy of an open letter she issued in 2019 after players on the Brown Deer High School football team were called a racial slur by opponents. In the letter, Kerr called out racism and urged everyone to address it.

“Anyone making any type of derogatory remarks and/or racial slurs to any human being is immoral,” she wrote then.

Past

Earlier in the campaign, the only Black candidate in the state superintendent race, Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, accused Kerr of a “racially motivated” attack when she tried to have Kendricks-Williams kicked off the ballot. Kerr filed a complaint saying Hendricks-Williams submitted invalid nomination papers. The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked and Hendricks-Williams remained on the ballot.

Kerr said at the time that Hendricks-Williams broke the law and her attempt to remove her from the ballot wasn’t personal.