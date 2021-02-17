State superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr apologizes for racially insensitive tweet

Within hours of advancing in Tuesday's state superintendent election, candidate Deborah Kerr was slammed on social media for a tweet in which she responded to a question posed generally about the first time being called the N-word.
In a response to a tweet from a New York University doctoral student posing the question to the public, Kerr wrote: “I was 16 in high school and white — my lips were bigger than most and that was the reference given to me.”
Kerr, a Caledonia resident, posted her response at 5:40 p.m. on Election Day. On Wednesday morning, Nada Elmikashfi chief of staff to Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, called Kerr out, tweeting, "As someone who has been bullied relentlessly and called a monkey and a (N-word) for having big lips — this is just not the level of Karen I wanted to see the day after your primary win.”
The name "Karen" has become synonymous in some circles in recent years with white, middle-class women who make aggressive, racially insensitive comments.
Kerr has since deleted her Twitter account and released a statement Wednesday morning apologizing for the tweet, which she acknowledged was insensitive.
"Yesterday I posted a tweet in response to a post that dealt with the issue of racism," Kerr said in the statement. "While not intending the post to be interpreted as racist, the post was itself insensitive and so I shut my account down and removed the comment."
"I do not shy away from conversations about race," she added. "In fact, I am very vocal about racism as it exists in its many forms and I intentionally point to it when I see it. I apologize for having posted something that was intended to be a part of the discussion of racism. I will continue to serve as a champion against racism in our schools and in our communities."
Kerr provided a copy of an open letter she issued in 2019 after players on the Brown Deer High School football team were called a racial slur by opponents. In the letter, Kerr called out racism and urged everyone to address it.
“Anyone making any type of derogatory remarks and/or racial slurs to any human being is immoral,” she wrote then.
Earlier in the campaign, the only Black candidate in the state superintendent race, Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, accused Kerr of a “racially motivated” attack when she tried to have Kendricks-Williams kicked off the ballot. Kerr filed a complaint saying Hendricks-Williams submitted invalid nomination papers. The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked and Hendricks-Williams remained on the ballot.
Kerr said at the time that Hendricks-Williams broke the law and her attempt to remove her from the ballot wasn’t personal.
Hendricks-Williams, who finished fourth in Tuesday’s primary, said she was disappointed in the tweet, which she called “hurtful to many.”
Kerr is widely backed by conservatives in the race, including county Republican Party chapters and a prominent state senator, but she says she's a Democrat who voted for Joe Biden.
Jill Underly, the superintendent of Pecatonica Area Schools, was the top vote-getter and will face Kerr on April 6. Her campaign spokesman had no immediate comment.
