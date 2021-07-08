State Republicans don't want Evers taking credit for tax cuts he OK'd but didn't propose

Evers also called himself “the Education Governor” in a tweet Thursday, writing: “For the first time in two decades, we will hit the mark for two-thirds funding for our schools while providing roughly $685 million in additional net general and categorical school aids—part of our continued work to reverse eight years of cuts to education in our state.”

Before running for and being elected governor in 2018, Evers had spent a decade as Wisconsin’s superintendent of public instruction. “Supporting our kids and schools is why I ran for governor, and it’s also why vetoing this budget in its entirety was out of the question — that would’ve likely meant our kids and our schools losing $2.3 billion in federal funds when they need it most,” the governor stated Thursday, referring to how earlier Republican drafts of the budget would’ve put so little toward schools that the federal deluge expected to fund Wisconsin’s schools could’ve been lost due to strings tied to the billions by Congress.