State Republicans criticize Biden’s executive orders, citing potential job losses

In a statement, Tiffany said: "President Biden's decision to rip up the Keystone permit on the first day of his term is a rejection of bipartisanship, a slap in the face to Wisconsin employers and workers who rely on this project for their livelihoods, and our friends in Canada, particularly their indigenous community."

Francis added: “We, like many Indigenous communities across North America, have been inspired by President-elect Biden’s position to support minority communities and build an economy where everyone enjoys an equal chance to get ahead. A decision against Keystone XL is the exact opposite of that pledge.”

After reports that Biden planned to stall construction of the hot-button pipeline, Steil cited a Fox Business report with the headline “Biden ending Keystone pipeline would kill thousands of American jobs” in a tweet.

According to Keystone XL, its now-halted 2021 expansion plans involved 11,000 U.S. jobs linked to $1.6 billion in wages in 2021.