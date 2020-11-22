State racial disparities task force members hope it's not 'a dog and pony show'

“Hearing those stories really, really resonated with me,” said Strong, a Racine native and retired Madison Police Department lieutenant.

Strong was himself in an officer-involved shooting, one of four officers involved in what was ruled a “suicide by cop” in 2003. His family has also felt the pain of gun violence: his nephew was murdered, shot in his bed, during a break-in in Racine in 2007.

He’s also witnessed the mistreatment of arrestees in the Twin Cities, although decades before George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd’s neck with his knee. Strong’s first job in law enforcement after graduating with a criminal justice degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire was with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, which includes Minneapolis. At the Hennepin County Jail, Strong said he remembers seeing “Very violent, brutal beating up of inmates, especially inmates of color” by members of the local police force.” That was in 1986, he said.

All of that, he said, contributes to why Strong thinks there needs to be significant change in the U.S. criminal justice system. And why he’s trying to take part in that change.