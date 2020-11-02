State Legislature approved $75M to fight COVID; here's why it wasn't spent

Of the approximately $2 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds provided to Wisconsin earlier this year, nearly $1.88 billion had been spent or allocated, according to an update provided by the governor’s office earlier this month. Roughly $120 million remains, which the state could use for emerging needs. CARES Act funds must be spent by the end of the year.

“We’re going to need money after the first of the year,” Evers said Friday. “Whatever money we had received from the CARES Act will be gone at that time, and we will have moral obligations around making sure that we have the equipment and the testing in place so that we can continue this fight against the virus.”

There is no guarantee more federal aid is coming, and it’s unlikely to be here soon. Discussions between Republicans and Democrats in Washington fell apart last month and have been put on pause until after the election — Republican leaders are seeking about $500 billion in a new relief bill, one-fourth of the $2.2 trillion Democrats leaders want to provide.