Special City Council meeting mostly on Horlick campus redevelopment

Plans for Horlick

J. Jeffers and Co. acquired the first three buildings it owns on the former Horlick Malted Milk campus two years ago, which includes the two most visible, 2100 and 2200 Northwestern Ave. Today it owns nine of the properties on 12.7 acres out of the 17 total at the site.

Owner Joshua Jeffers pointed to the development trend of mixed-use spaces that are meant to replicate the “town square” feeling, with a mix of residential, commercial, hotel and dining.

The first phase of the project is set to revamp 2100 and 2200 Northwestern Avenue into 136 market-rate and affordable residential units.

The northern building, 2200 Northwestern Ave., which will be renamed The Headquarters at Horlick, will house approximately 76 market-rate units. The ground floor opens up to a large two-story area that will be carved into two-floor apartments.

The southern building, 2100 Northwestern Ave., will be renamed Horlick Flats and contain 60 units that will be a mix of market-rate and affordable housing. It will be managed in partnership with Lutheran Social Services, which is currently partnered with Jeffers at Gold Medal Lofts to provide social services to low-income residents.