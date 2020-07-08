Special City Council meeting mostly on Horlick campus redevelopment

RACINE — A special meeting of the Racine City Council has been called for today, primarily to discuss items related to the proposed redevelopment of the former Horlick Malted Milk complex on Northwestern Avenue.
Two of the agenda items, which are set to discussed in closed session, are a potential development agreement with J. Jeffers and Co. for the Horlick campus and a presentation by interim Development Director Jerry Franke on development opportunities and sites within the city.
Also on the agenda are several items passed by the Planning, Heritage and Design Commission two weeks ago, including the creation of two new tax increment districts, or TIDs, and the transfer of funds from two existing TIDs into the new ones.
One of those new TIDs, TID 25, would help finance the Horlick project and receive funds from TID 14, which is located on the Walker Manufacturing site, 1201 Michigan Boulevard.
The second new TID, TID 24, would help finance the proposed hotel and convention center that are planned to be attached to Festival Hall.
The agenda also includes an item to change the development agreement for the boutique hotel project in the former Zahn’s building, so the date the developer is required to begin construction is pushed from July 1 to Jan. 15, 2021. The Zahn’s building overlooks Monument Square in Downtown Racine.
Plans for Horlick
J. Jeffers and Co. acquired the first three buildings it owns on the former Horlick Malted Milk campus two years ago, which includes the two most visible, 2100 and 2200 Northwestern Ave. Today it owns nine of the properties on 12.7 acres out of the 17 total at the site.
Owner Joshua Jeffers pointed to the development trend of mixed-use spaces that are meant to replicate the “town square” feeling, with a mix of residential, commercial, hotel and dining.
The first phase of the project is set to revamp 2100 and 2200 Northwestern Avenue into 136 market-rate and affordable residential units.
The northern building, 2200 Northwestern Ave., which will be renamed The Headquarters at Horlick, will house approximately 76 market-rate units. The ground floor opens up to a large two-story area that will be carved into two-floor apartments.
The southern building, 2100 Northwestern Ave., will be renamed Horlick Flats and contain 60 units that will be a mix of market-rate and affordable housing. It will be managed in partnership with Lutheran Social Services, which is currently partnered with Jeffers at Gold Medal Lofts to provide social services to low-income residents.
In addition to those two buildings, phase one will include the build-out of the infrastructure for the entire complex. That includes constructing streets so traffic can flow through the complex and re-purposing brick pavers for the sidewalks. That infrastructure build-out will lay the groundwork for redevelopment of the rest of the properties.
The special City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 tonight. The meeting will be held virtually and during the open session discussions will be live-streamed to the City of Racine’s Facebook page, facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI.
