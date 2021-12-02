Some state hospitals turning people away due to being stretched thin by COVID-19 patient surge

Stroke survivors being turned away from a hospital. More patients on ventilators than ever before. The threat of a new, little-understood COVID-19 variant that may already be in Wisconsin.

Health leaders believe the current state of the pandemic in Wisconsin could be worse than it’s ever been. But they are not suggesting lockdowns, mask mandates or any of the drastic measures seen in the early days of the pandemic.

The advice that health experts repeated ad nauseam during an hourlong call with reporters on Thursday is for people to get vaccinated.

Data show that Wisconsinites who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 are nine times more likely to end up hospitalized, and 15 times more likely to die from the virus than those who are vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers 56.1% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated 53.3% of Racine County residents are fully vaccinated Find a vaccine: vaccines.gov Information about vaccines for children: dhs.wisconsin.gov/immunization/vfc — Department of Health Services data

According to DHS, as of Tuesday, 92% of all Wisconsin hospital beds and 95.5% of intensive care unit beds are in use.

DHS reports that about two-thirds of Wisconsin’s intensive care units are at “peak capacity,” and that more than half of state hospitals overall are at peak capacity. However, in the eight-county area that makes up southeastern Wisconsin, only 42.9% of ICUs and 37.5% of hospitals are at peak capacity.

On Thursday’s call, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake did not say that vaccines prevent illness, but rather that they are “highly protective” against serious illness from the virus and also reduce the chances of someone with the virus spreading it to others.

“The vaccine provides best protection against cases, hospitalizations and death,” she said.

The majority of those in hospitals for COVID-19 right now are unvaccinated, according to Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health, who said one of Prevea’s Green Bay hospitals turned away 28 would-be patients, including three stroke victims, in one day recently, with some of those patients having to go to hospitals more than 200 miles away to be treated.

“It’s frustrating when you know you have a stroke patient coming in and you can’t take of them like you want to,” Rai said. “It’s mostly unprotected and unvaccinated individuals who are getting very, very sick … it has been exhausting.”

Twenty percent of current patients, Rai said, are hospitalized with COVID-19 — including some who are not even testing positive anymore, but are still suffering severe side effects from having fought off the virus.

“No hospital system is designed to have an extra 20% (capacity) just sitting there waiting for something,” Rai said of why hospitals are so full, adding that winter is usually hospitals’ busiest time of the year without a pandemic.

At Ascension Wisconsin's hospitals there are 152 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Thursday, which is approximately as many as there were in January 2021 and half as many as the peak seen in November 2020, a spokesperson confirmed.

"Ascension Wisconsin is experiencing an increase in patients with COVID-19 across our sites of care. The health and safety of our patients and community remains our top priority. The number of hospitalized patients fluctuates frequently, so any individual data points are only a moment-in-time snapshot. Like other health systems, we have seen a notable increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in our facilities," Ascension Wisconsin said in an emailed statement. "This increase can directly impact the ability of all of our local health systems to provide care to other patients who do not have COVID-19, but require hospitalization for another reason. We are confident in our surge planning efforts and want individuals who need emergency care to know they should not delay treatment — a hospital emergency room is still the safest, most appropriate place to receive care."

In the wrong direction

Timberlake said Thursday that 97% of Wisconsin’s ICU beds and 98% of its intermediate-care beds “are currently in use.”

In southeastern Wisconsin, it was reported on Tuesday, 93.3% of hospital beds overall and 96.1% of ICU beds are filled.

At the end of last year, those percentages were all below 90% — and that was before vaccines were widely available.

Also on Thursday, the “highest number of patients” on ventilators due to COVID-19 was reported: 688 people relying on a machine to breathe in Wisconsin hospitals; the previous peak was 638 people on Nov. 18, 2020, Timberlake said.

There is not really a concern of running out of ventilators, however. As of Nov. 30, barely more than one-fourth of the state’s available ventilators were in use, according to DHS.

It remains unclear exactly how many medical workers Wisconsin’s hospital systems lost due to workers having quit instead of complying with vaccine mandates — Advocate Aurora reported less than 1% of its total workforce refused to get vaccinated — and those on the call Thursday said the resignations are not what is causing the current dearth of hospital beds.

In central Wisconsin, hospitals are expected to no longer be able to treat all patients as normal due to being inundated with people sick with COVID-19.

“The hospital is filled with more patients, many of whom are extremely sick with COVID-19,” Kathy Behnke of the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston said this week. “Sicker patients require more nursing attention, causing longer wait times for other hospitalized patients who need assistance … this spike in illness is having a negative impact on patient access to already-busy health care systems.”

In an email, City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said, “Throughout this pandemic, the protection and mitigation of the City’s finite systems such as public health, police, fire, and healthcare have has always been a significant concern. Once any of these systems, including healthcare, become overwhelmed it takes significant resources and time to elevate. Meanwhile, individuals who do not have COVID-19 related needs are also requesting intervention and assistance. In order to protect all systems including healthcare, it is imperative that individuals get vaccinated. There are multiple vaccination sites throughout the City and no lack of vaccine.”

Reporting from Christopher Jardine of Lee Newspapers is included in this article.

