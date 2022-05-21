Some Republicans want John Tate II fired from leading Wisconsin Parole Commission

Some Republicans in the state Senate want to fire John Tate II from his role as chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission, although the Legislature's Republican leadership doesn't appear to want to go that far.

Tate, a career social worker, is also president of the Racine City Council and the alderman who represents District No. 3.

He came under fire as the head of the Parole Commission earlier this month after he approved the parole of Douglas Balsewicz, a man who stabbed his wife to death in 1997, allegedly because he had seen her dancing with African-American men at a bar. At least one of the couple's children was believed to have witnessed the murder and, when they were found by neighbors, the children had their mother's blood on them.

After the family of the murdered woman, Johanna Rose, raised complaints about Balsewicz being paroled after serving 25 years of his 80-year sentence, Gov. Tony Evers called on Tate to revoke the parole.

On May 13, Tate did order the parole revoked, days after telling The Journal Times that doing so might open the state up to a lawsuit that the state will likely lose.

Balsewicz barely was eligible for parole. Those sentenced to prison in Wisconsin since 2000 are not eligible for parole after the Legislature instituted what are known as "Truth in Sentencing" laws.

Throughout the controversy, Republicans have repeatedly attacked what they see as "soft-on-crime" policies of Evers, while Evers and Tate have both continually supported reducing Wisconsin's prison population.

In a statement Wednesday, state Sen. Steve Nass, a Whitewater Republican whose district until this year included a slice of southwestern Racine County, said "John Tate has refused to resign. Governor Tony Evers has refused to remove Tate from his position. Now, Senate Republican leaders have refused to take action that is within our authority.

"I am supporting an effort by Senator Roger Roth to utilize a procedural maneuver — Joint Rule 81-Joint Petitions — to force an extraordinary session to reject the appointment of John Tate. If a majority of members in both the Assembly and Senate sign the joint petition, an extraordinary session would be commenced on May 26, 2022. Only the State Senate would actually then convene in session and vote on the appointment of John Tate."

Like with many of Evers' appointments to state leadership roles, the GOP-controlled Legislature has never actually confirmed the appointment of Tate, but Tate is still able to continue leading the Parole Commission without the confirmation. Because of that, the Legislature could utilize the "procedural maneuver" Roth suggested. Roth has circulated a petition looking to activate Joint Rule 81, multiple media outlets have reported.

Nass continued: "John Tate must be removed from his position. I will vote to reject his appointment and end his authority on the Parole Commission.”

Firing an Evers' appointee wouldn't be unprecedented.

In 2019, Senate Republicans voted to fire Brad Pfaff, who had been nominated to head the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Previously, a governor’s appointee had not been denied by the Senate since at least 1987, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau.

