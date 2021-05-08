 Skip to main content
Site work will soon be underway for Festival Hall-convention center project
FESTIVAL HALL HOTEL-CONVENTION CENTER

Site work will soon be underway for Festival Hall-convention center project

Gatehouse hotel, convention center

This rendering shows the revised proposal for a $48 million hotel, at right, and additional convention center space, in background, at the north end of Festival Park. The new convention center would be tied in with Festival Hall, which would be renovated. This view looks toward the southeast; Lake Avenue is at right.

 Michael Burke
Downtown hotel and convention center

Shown is a rendering of the development site for a new, $48 million hotel, in the background, and additional convention center space, foreground, at the north end of Festival Park. The new convention center would be tied in with Festival Hall, which would be renovated. This view looks toward the northwest and shows Festival Hall at left.

RACINE — The site work necessary to combine Festival Hall with a modern convention center and accompanying lakefront hotel is to soon be underway.

News of the work has some asking, “What?” City residents have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for so long, they may have forgotten about the $48 million development proposal.

The concept did not go away. It had been waiting for people to need hospitality centers again.

While no date for the start of construction has been announced, the city is moving forward with the necessary utility work, which is expected to begin in early June and complete before the end of October.

“COVID-19 has impacted everyone in the city this past year, including development. But I am pleased that the water work at the site is about to commence, and that progress is being made,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said.

Shannon Powell, director of communications for the city and Mason’s chief of staff, said representatives continue to meet with the developer weekly to discuss the project.

Dallas-based Gatehouse Capital Corp. has a public-private partnership with the city, which includes a $21 million developer incentive package. The incentive package includes the cost of building the convention center that the city will own.

The public investment will come without creating any property tax burden on city or county taxpayers, due in part to a developer-funded tax-increment district, according to the city.

The TID earns money in the following way: The city sets a base value when the TID is created. As the property value increases due to the development, the difference between the base value and increased value will be set aside for the development.

The agreement was approved in January 2020.

Plans surrounding Festival Hall

A Dallas developer and city officials have reshuffled a previous plan to build a hotel and added convention center space and devised a new, $48 million private-public plan that would change the face of the Festival Hall area. This image shows a view looking northwest.

The development

The site proposal includes the following:

  • A 171-room, full-service, branded hotel, likely a Sheraton, with 107 lakeview rooms near the southeast corner of Lake Avenue and the causeway on part of the current Festival Park grounds.
  • A rooftop restaurant and observation deck/bar atop the hotel.
  • A separate but connected convention center, with 34,950 square feet of new construction and renovation of Festival Hall’s existing 17,825 square feet of space.

As part of the project, Festival Hall is to be renovated, primarily to improve its interior appearance and acoustics.

Site work

In June 2020, the city and Racine Water Utility entered into an agreement to spend an estimated $165,000 on water infrastructure for the proposed hotel and convention center.

The $165,000 was part of the $1.5 million infrastructure commitment in the developer’s incentive agreement.

The costs would initially be paid by the utility, which would then be reimbursed by the city. The city anticipated expending $115,000 from its 2020 budget and the remaining $50,000 in 2021.

