Site work will soon be underway for Festival Hall-convention center project

RACINE — The site work necessary to combine Festival Hall with a modern convention center and accompanying lakefront hotel is to soon be underway.

News of the work has some asking, “What?” City residents have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for so long, they may have forgotten about the $48 million development proposal.

The concept did not go away. It had been waiting for people to need hospitality centers again.

While no date for the start of construction has been announced, the city is moving forward with the necessary utility work, which is expected to begin in early June and complete before the end of October.

“COVID-19 has impacted everyone in the city this past year, including development. But I am pleased that the water work at the site is about to commence, and that progress is being made,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said.

Shannon Powell, director of communications for the city and Mason’s chief of staff, said representatives continue to meet with the developer weekly to discuss the project.