RACINE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and Racine County Clerk of Circuit Courts Sam Christensen won Tuesday in their bids for re-election.
For sheriff, Schmaling received 51,141 votes to his challenger Joseph Buckley’s 34,486 votes, according to unofficial county results with 100 percent of precincts reporting.
For clerk of circuit courts, Christensen, the incumbent who ran as a Republican, received 44,039 votes to his Democratic challenger Connie Cobb Madsen’s 41,030 votes, according to unofficial county results with 98.55 percent of precincts reporting.
Both offices are four-year terms.
Sheriff’s race
Schmaling, a Republican, has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1995 and has been sheriff since 2011.
Buckley ran as a Democrat and is the pastor at House of Prayer Deliverance Church. He formerly served as a corrections officer at the Racine County Jail.
Schmaling, who was at the Nash restaurant, 522 Sixth St., in Downtown Racine on Tuesday night said, "I am deeply humbled that the citizens of Racine County have placed their confidence and trust in me as their sheriff and chief law-enforcement officer.
I am just as enthusiastic, motivated and proud today as I was in 1995 when I was first sworn in as a new deputy sheriff. I’m looking forward to creating solutions to community challenges and making Racine County a safe place to live, work and play."
Tuesday night as he waited for results he said, "I feel my team and I have done a great job tackling issues like the opioid epidemic, like human trafficking, OWIs, domestic violence. We just passed a historic budget in preparation for Foxconn and the population hike that is going to come with that.”
Clerk of courts
Although Christensen, 42, has been serving as the Racine County clerk of circuit court for four years, this was the first time he was up for election. He was appointed in August 2015 after his predecessor, Rose Lee, died unexpectedly.
Madsen is a retired police officer and she said customer service to citizens would be one of her focuses.
The clerk of circuit court is the “keeper of the records” for cases filed in Racine. Other duties include jury management; court administration; and keeping records for all the money collected or distributed for fines, forfeitures, bail and reimbursements.
Christensen was at Veterans Terrace in Burlington watching results with fellow Republicans on Tuesday night. While the results were close, Christensen said, “I think we worked hard over the last three years … I think people have seen that. I think they are confident in the job we are doing.”
The office is using technology smarter and treating people with compassion, he said.
“It’s certainly not the same court as when I started 16 years ago,” Christensen said.
