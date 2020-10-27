Sen. Johnson said Tuesday he isn't sure if he'll seek re-election yet

Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Tuesday that he is not yet sure if he will seek a third term in the U.S. Senate.
Prior to being re-elected in 2016, Johnson said he would leave office in 2022. But now he is reconsidering.
On Monday, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, who previously served in the state Assembly and was majority leader for one session, said he filed nomination papers to run in 2022 as a Democrat.
Support Local Journalism
When asked Tuesday about the 2022 election, Johnson told The Journal Times “I haven’t made the decision whether I’m going to run or not so right now I’m not worrying about anybody else announcing.”
Some quickly called out Nelson for announcing candidacy more than two years before an election. He replied to the criticisms, saying “If you are serious about running for statewide office, especially the U.S. Senate, you ought to carve out as much time as possible to make sure that you get to every corner of the state and every nook and cranny and have as many conversations with voters as possible,” the Appleton Post-Crescent reported.
Since first being elected in 2010, Johnson has portrayed himself as a businessman first who wanted to change things in the country without becoming like the career politicians he has despised.
He had never before held public office and his campaign was largely self-financed, as Johnson had independently become a millionaire CEO of Oshkosh-based plastics manufacturing company Pacur.
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Owner of burned Kenosha camera shop accuses Trump of misleading public
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Rally in Kenosha
Rally in Kenosha
Rally in Kenosha
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Trump
Trump
Trump and Ron Johnson
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.