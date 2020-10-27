Sen. Johnson said Tuesday he isn't sure if he'll seek re-election yet

Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Tuesday that he is not yet sure if he will seek a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Prior to being re-elected in 2016, Johnson said he would leave office in 2022. But now he is reconsidering.

On Monday, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, who previously served in the state Assembly and was majority leader for one session, said he filed nomination papers to run in 2022 as a Democrat.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When asked Tuesday about the 2022 election, Johnson told The Journal Times “I haven’t made the decision whether I’m going to run or not so right now I’m not worrying about anybody else announcing.”