× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine City Council has given the go-ahead for the city to apply for a second loan on behalf of Cardinal Capital so the redevelopment of the Ajax industrial site can be completed on time.

At the onset of the discussion on Tuesday, City Administrator Jim Palenick said the project is now, "well under construction": Demolition of the former building has been completed, as well as the foundation work and walls for the building that will house 54 affordable housing units, which will run from $700 to $900 per month.

The units must be completed by the end of 2020 to qualify for the low-income housing tax credits the project was granted from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

Palenick also said the groundwork has already started for another building that will house the 87 market-rate units, which will range from $1,500 to $1,800 monthly. That component of the project is what the $2.4 million loan from the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands would finance.

The city applied for one such loan for $900,000 as part of the incentive package for the project. The loan was secured by a Cardinal corporate guarantee as well as a subordinated lien against the property and Cardinal is required to pay debt service on the loan monthly.

The City Council has approved a request for the city to apply for a second loan for $2.4 million, also from the BCPL, in order to keep the project moving despite a freeze in funding due to COVID-19.

The loan was approved unanimously by Aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Edwin Santiago, Jennifer Levy, Jeffrey Peterson, Maurice Horton, Marcus West, Trevor Jung, Carrie Glenn, Mary Land, Henry Perez, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke.

Terms of the loan

During the 24-month duration of the loan, the city and Cardinal would only make interest payment until Cardinal is able to pay off the principal balance. The city will receive the loan at 2.5% interest, or a $5,000 a month payment, and Cardinal will pay the city 3% interest making it $6,000 a month.

During the discussion, Palenick reassured aldermen, particularly Alderman Henry Perez, that even in the worst-case scenario, the city would not lose money. In addition to the $1,000 interest paid to the city, Cardinal will provide a lien against the market-rate portion of the project, subordinate only to the first mortgage and will execute a corporate guarantee. Palenick explained that even if Cardinal declared bankruptcy, that guarantee would mean the city would be first in line to be repaid.

"Cardinal has much more value than what we would be taking on," said Palenick. "This is a really solid company that has done a lot of projects across the state of Wisconsin.

Palenick said that the city has also made it clear that it will not provide any further fiscal support for the project.

Alderman Jeffrey Peterson of the 6th District, said he had no issues with the loan but asked how the city knows that it will continue to collect property taxes from the site once the terms of the loans are completed. Peterson pointed to the Mitchell Wagon Lofts, which were sold to a nonprofit and are now tax-exempt.

Palenick said that after that happened, the city has added to its development agreements a clause stating that the city will receive its share of property taxes, or an equivalent payment in lieu of taxes, throughout the life of the building, regardless of ownership. City Attorney Scott Letteney chimed in that those conditions have been added as part of the land covenant.

The market rate portion of the project on the 1500 block of Clark Street in Uptown, is to be built concurrently to the affordable portion, according to Palenick, though the affordable building would take priority due to the tax increment deadline. Still, the market rate portion of the project is projected to be completed by spring, 2021.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.