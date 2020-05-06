Second Ajax loan approved unanimously; construction already underway at site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The Racine City Council has given the go-ahead for the city to apply for a second loan on behalf of Cardinal Capital so the redevelopment of the Ajax industrial can be completed on-time.

At the onset of the discussion on Tuesday, City Administrator Jim Palenick said the project is now, "well under construction": Demolition of the former building has been completed, as well as the foundation work and walls for the building that will house 54 affordable units, which will run from $700 to $900 per month.

The affordable units need to be completed by the end of 2020 in order to qualify for the low-income housing tax credits the project was granted from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

Palenick also said the groundwork has already started for the building that will house the 87 market-rate units, which will range from $1,500 to $1,800 monthly. That component of the project is what the $2.4 million loan from the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands would finance.

The city applied for one such loan for $900,000 as part of the incentive package for the project. The loan was secured by a Cardinal corporate guarantee as well as a subordinated lien against the property and Cardinal is required to pay debt service on the loan monthly.