Scott Walker, GOP chair say Biden visiting Kenosha is ‘a political stunt,’ but Trump visit was ‘very helpful’

Former Gov. Scott Walker and Wisconsin GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt claimed that Joe Biden’s Thursday visit to Kenosha was “a political stunt” but that President Donald Trump’s Tuesday visit was “very helpful.”

When asked why Trump’s visit was beneficial during a phone call with reporters Thursday morning, Walker replied: “I thought the president’s visit was extremely helpful. He thanked local law enforcement. He thanked people from the surrounding area. He thanked the state and federal agents. He thanked the men and women involved in the National Guard from Wisconsin and all the other departments of health.

“I think it was incredibly helpful for the president to be there and to hear from the business owners and employees around the area who had businesses that had either been burnt to the ground in the worst case or had their buildings in many cases boarded up.”