Safer Racine ordinance now in effect, puts restrictions in place

Meekma, of the 14th District, argued that the city had already shown its commitment to supporting small businesses affected by COVID-19 when it created small-business loans and grants and distributed $900,000 through them. He said that the city also had an obligation to protect public health.

“We need to recognize that we didn’t ask for this virus but we still have to deal with this virus,” Meekma said. “It is not over even if we are over it.”

Coe, of the 1st District, said that he struggled with how to vote. He pointed to events that were moved outside city limits to avoid Racine’s restrictions and the lost opportunities for city business owners, but emphasized that he also takes the pandemic seriously.

“I know more than anyone else that COVID-19 is no joke. I had it,” Coe said. “We trusted our businesses to operate in our city. We have to trust our business owners to keep their customers safe.”

Several opponents of the ordinance said that people are taking the pandemic seriously, including businesses. Glenn called the ordinance a “power grab” and said the city should “trust that (the public) will show they will do the right thing.”

Enforcement questions