Safer Racine ordinance is back in effect, appeals court rules 48 hours after local judge overturned it

The Safer Racine ordinance may still be overturned by the appeals court, but the court is allowing it to remain in place while the court case progresses.

Among the rules in place, now that the appeals court has ordered its stay allowing Safer Racine to be legally enforceable, are:

Restaurants and bars being limited to 50% of max capacity

Retailers being required to follow additional guidelines laid out by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation regarding cleaning procedures and social distancing

Gyms and other fitness facilities being limited to 25% of their max capacity or a maximum of 10 people inside at any time

The rule regarding gyms sparked the current lawsuit in question. It was filed on behalf of David Yandel, who owns Harbor Park CrossFit and has said that his business dropped by more than 25% since Racine's order went into place.

