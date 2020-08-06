Safer Racine ordinance extended; but restrictions loosened

RACINE — The city's Safer Racine ordinance that allows the public health administrator to put restrictions and health orders in place has been extended to the end of year.
At the same time, the city is now going into phase three of the ordinance and loosening restrictions on certain activities now that the mask mandate is in place.
Phase three of the Safer Racine ordinance loosens restrictions on large gatherings, at swimming pools, indoor arts and culture spaces and at schools.
Under this phase, in-person instruction at schools is permitted following review of the reopening plan with the City of Racine Public Health Department. Bowersox said the Health Department has been working closely with the school for weeks and would continue to do so as they enter the 2020-21 school year.
However, K-12 schools are strongly recommended to implement distance or virtual learning.
When the City Council approved the ordinance requiring face coverings in most situations, which was before the state mandate went into effect, Council President John Tate II asked Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox if, "we could dial back some of (the Safer Racine) regulations."
In her presentation on the masking ordinance on July 21, Bowersox had mentioned that her department had decided to pursue masks instead of ratcheting up Safer Racine restrictions out of economic considerations, but as far as loosening them, she would wait until the meeting on Aug. 5 to make a decision.
At Wednesday's City Council meeting, Bowersox presented Phase three of Safer Racine which loosens restrictions in six areas, which were based on data on recommendations from various health organizations. The City Council passed the updated Safer Racine regulations with the consent agenda.
What changed?
Under the new Safer Racine regulations, in addition to the K-12 changes:
- Post-secondary education institutions, such as Gateway Technical College, are open following Center for Disease Control guidelines.
- Licensed swimming pools are allowed to go from the previous regulation of 25% to 50% of total premises capacity if social distancing could be maintained.
- Indoor places of art and culture are allowed to go from the current 50% to 75% indoor capacity if social distancing can be maintained.
- Indoor and outdoor mass gatherings in public venues are open but limited in capacity. Gatherings are limited to 50% indoor capacity or 100 persons on the premises, whichever is less, if social distancing can be maintained. Employees are not included in capacity counts.
Why now?
Before presenting the updated Safer Racine, health department officials presented a COVID-19 update that was a mixed bag of positive and negatives developments.
Wisconsin only has the 19th highest COVID-19 activity out of the states, but neighboring Illinois has climbed to number ten, though Chicago added Wisconsin to its 14-day quarantine recommendation. Bowersox said she is a concerned about the growing outbreak in Illinois due to the shared border and the amount of cross-state travel.
Based on 5-day rolling averages, Racine has seen an increase in the percentage of positive cases compared to last month. Epidemiologist Cody Pearce, said that while they would like to see a lower percentage, such as 2%, it appears to be holding steady at 7-8%.
Racine County still has the second-highest case rate per capita and the City of Racine still encompasses the majority of cases county-wide. But the city's share of total cases in Racine County had gone from over 70% down to 58%.
A chart shared with the council showed that unlike the peak in late May and early June where the city's rate of new infections was significantly higher than the county's, there is now not much of a gap between the city's and county's new infection rate over 14 days.
Furthermore, Bowersox said she was reassured with the widespread adoption of the mask ordinance, though she believed it would be some time before they could measure its effects. The City Council also approved a contract to hire temporary contact tracers, paid for with a COVID-19 grant from the state. Area hospitals had reduced the number of beds in their COVID-19 wards and, "are doing very well with the patients that they have."
"Thus far we’ve been very fortunate at multiple levels," said Bowersox. "But I believe that it is due to our activities and actions up until this point."
