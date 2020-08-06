Safer Racine ordinance extended; but restrictions loosened

Based on 5-day rolling averages, Racine has seen an increase in the percentage of positive cases compared to last month. Epidemiologist Cody Pearce, said that while they would like to see a lower percentage, such as 2%, it appears to be holding steady at 7-8%.

Racine County still has the second-highest case rate per capita and the City of Racine still encompasses the majority of cases county-wide. But the city's share of total cases in Racine County had gone from over 70% down to 58%.

A chart shared with the council showed that unlike the peak in late May and early June where the city's rate of new infections was significantly higher than the county's, there is now not much of a gap between the city's and county's new infection rate over 14 days.

Furthermore, Bowersox said she was reassured with the widespread adoption of the mask ordinance, though she believed it would be some time before they could measure its effects. The City Council also approved a contract to hire temporary contact tracers, paid for with a COVID-19 grant from the state. Area hospitals had reduced the number of beds in their COVID-19 wards and, "are doing very well with the patients that they have."