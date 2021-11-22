RUSD School Board member resigns; district seeks replacement

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Racine County Republican, sat down for an interview with WKOW's Capitol Bureau Chief A.J. Bayatpour.

Vos told Bayatpour "The elections commission doesn't have a right to waive law ... That's illegal. It doesn't matter if they have good intentions or not. They have to follow the law."

Bayatpour then asked, "Should the DA charge them in Racine County?"

Vos replied: "I think probably, but I'm not a district attorney. ... I certainly think anybody who breaks the law should pay the ultimate price to say I won't do it again."