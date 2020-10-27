Related to this story

Pete Buttigieg to stump for Biden in Racine on Thursday
Pete Buttigieg to stump for Biden in Racine on Thursday

Pete Buttigieg, the former Democratic presidential candidate, plans to visit Racine on Thursday for a socially distanced "Get Out The Vote" event. However, as of Monday evening, it was still unclear what the ex-mayor of South Bend will be doing in Belle City this week. 

