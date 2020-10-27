U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., says that investigations and revelations regarding alleged “sleazy” business dealings by Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, should have come out months ago.

But, in an exclusive interview Tuesday morning with The Journal Times, Johnson claimed that “bureaucrats” in the FBI and other federal agencies aimed to “undermine” President Donald Trump’s administration by dragging their feet in replying to records requests from Johnson. This, Johnson said, stalled his investigation and slowed the dissemination of information about Hunter Biden’s alleged international shopping sprees and secretive international business dealings, from which Joe Biden has distanced himself.

When Trump brought up the allegations about Biden’s family in Thursday’s presidential debate, Biden responded angrily: “I have not taken a penny from any foreign source in my life ... I have released all of my tax returns. ... You have not released a single solitary year of your tax returns. What are you hiding?”

“There are 50 former national intelligence officials who said what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant,” Biden said.

Despite Joe Biden’s nationally televised denial, Johnson on Tuesday said: “We have actors who are not loyal to this president who are doing everything they can to undermine his administration, not carry out his policies, they’re trying to frustrate his policies.”

Johnson’s apparent urgency in conducting a Hunter Biden investigation has led leading Democrats to say Johnson’s investigation is little more than a witch hunt intended to make Joe Biden look bad as Election Day nears.

“Chairman Johnson repeatedly impugned Vice President Biden in public on the basis of secret evidence he claimed to have obtained. Contrary to his public insinuations, the Chairman’s investigation found no evidence that the former Vice President did anything wrong in his efforts to carry out official U.S. foreign policy in Ukraine,” read part of the response from Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., to the report “Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption” published last month by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that Johnson chairs.

But Johnson said: “We never set out to target the vice president.”

“Their own (the Bidens’) actions put them at the center of this investigation. When we started looking we realized it was way bigger than just Ukraine,” Johnson said, referring to large sums of money Hunter Biden (and corporations Hunter Biden was connected to) allegedly received from people who had “questionable backgrounds,” including those connected to China’s Communist government and the wife of a former mayor of Moscow, a claim that Hunter Biden’s attorney says is untrue despite it being brought up by Trump several times in Thursday’s presidential debate.

While vice president, Joe Biden became the face of U.S. anti-corruption work in Ukraine. At that time, there were concerns that the VP may have been affected by his son’s involvement with Burisma, but investigations have found no evidence of wrongdoing despite the potential conflict of interest.

These allegations have come out at the same time that Trump’s connections to China’s government have come under more scrutiny, as the New York Times has revealed the president holds a previously unknown bank account in China, the country that the president has been most critical of since he first announced in 2015 that he was running for president.

Johnson: ‘Deep state’ is out to hurt Trump

The interest in the Bidens started after President Donald Trump’s now-infamous phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump called on Ukrainian leaders to publicly say they were looking into corruption that Hunter Biden was allegedly involved in; in 2014, Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma Holdings, a Kyiv-based energy company that had been owned by Mykola Zlochevsky, an allegedly corrupt Ukrainian oligarch now in hiding from international investigators who have accused him of “theft of government funds on an especially large scale.”

Little attention was paid to Hunter Biden’s alleged proximity to corruption until that phone call took center stage after a whistleblower complaint that alleged Trump was withholding military aid to Ukraine until an investigation into the Bidens, which would be beneficial to Trump’s re-election chances, was made public. That complaint led to Trump becoming the third president ever to be impeached, although the Senate voted mostly along party lines to keep him in office.

After learning about the phone call, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which Johnson chairs, started looking more deeply into Hunter’s business connections.

Johnson said that he hoped his investigation’s initial findings would have been released in August, before voting in the presidential election ever began. But Johnson said the investigation was hindered by slow responses to records requests from federal agencies. Those delays, common to journalists who rarely get requests fulfilled quickly from government entities, have led Johnson to conclude there are anti-Trump “deep state” federal employees who were stonewalling his investigation since it might have helped Trump get re-elected.

Johnson said: “The fact that you have bureaucrats in some of these agencies right below the political appointees that are doing everything they can to slow-walk our document requests, legitimate document requests: It’s not like they have to find these things. They should be readily available. How can they justify that? They can’t. I justify it by saying ‘There’s a deep state’ because there is one and it should alarm everybody.”

Merriam-Webster defines “deep state” as “an alleged secret network of especially nonelected government officials … operating extralegally to influence and enact government policy.”

“Throughout my investigations, even under a Trump presidency — a president who actually wants this information (about the Bidens) to be revealed — we can’t get the information,” Johnson said. “I understand the politically charged term ‘deep state,’ but I’m using it because I can’t call it anything else.”

“This is a coup attempt,” he continued. “This is a constitutional crisis within the administration. That’s what I believe I’m seeing here. I don’t know what else to call it. I’m just trying to raise the alarm.”

What’s up with Tony Bobulinski?

Last week Friday, Johnson was supposed to interview Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter’s, after Bobulinski came forward with allegations that Joe Biden had lied about not knowing about Hunter’s business dealings. But then Bobulinski canceled that meeting with Johnson and spoke with the FBI instead. Johnson, citing his prior troubles getting information out of the FBI, fears that the truth will end up in a “black hole” unless Hunter is actually indicted for committing a crime, at which point the FBI’s findings could actually be published.

“This ought to be handled differently than what we’re doing right now,” Johnson said. “I’m concerned that this information, that I think the American public should have known quite some time ago, will go into the black hole of the FBI.”

The Journal Times reached out to the FBI Agents Association, the only organization that represents active FBI special agents, for a response to the allegations made by Johnson. FBIAA President Brian O’Hare replied in a statement: “I can assure the American people that FBI Agents are focused on performing their duties with integrity and professionalism, and Bureau investigations are conducted in compliance with the law and the Constitution.”

Johnson has no evidence that the Bidens committed a crime, but he thinks more information is coming.

“It’s not my job to prove something is legal or illegal. Our job is to gather information and inform public policy and inform the public. What we showed was all kinds of highly questionable activity. I think the best word for it is sleazy. It may not be illegal, but that doesn’t make that right,” Johnson said.

“A dam is breaking. Our report (published on Sept. 23) I think was the catalyst to have a log jam of this information break,” Johnson continued. “When you’re talking to wrongdoing, even if it may not rise to the level of crime but is conflict of interest, is sleazy, people have a right to know that.”

The Journal Times spoke with Johnson Tuesday morning. Hours later, Bobulinski was scheduled to speak Tuesday evening with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, an interview Johnson said he would be watching with “a great deal of interest.” Johnson added that the offer for Bobulinski to be interviewed by his committee still stands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

