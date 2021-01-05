Ron Johnson plans to continue election probes so long as Republicans win Georgia runoffs

Should incumbent Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler win today's U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, U.S. Sen Ron Johnson, R-Wis., will be empowered to continue his investigation into the Nov. 3 election regardless of who is in the White House.

Polls in Georgia are set to close at 7 p.m. Eastern Time today, but full election results not expected for hours or days after that to allow time for all ballots to be counted, similar to what happened in several states during the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Johnson chairs the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. If either Perdue or Loeffler win, or both of them do, then Republicans would continue to hold the majority in the Senate. As such, Johnson will likely hold onto his committee chairmanship and thus be able to lead the way on Senate investigations.