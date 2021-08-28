The Racine County Republican, who is one of the state’s most powerful legislators in his role as Assembly Speaker, is continuing to try and drum up support for the investigation into how Wisconsin’s 2020 election was conducted.
On the flip side, when it comes to public speech, Vos isn’t giving oxygen to claims of top-to-bottom corruption. He’s expressed that he still believes in the American election system, and that future elections are to be trusted. Despite pushing for investigation of how the 2020 election was conducted, Wisconsin’s elected Republican leaders have maintained they have no intention of getting Biden out of office.
On Wednesday, during a public Q&A at DeMark’s Bar & Restaurant, at the corner of Albert Street and North Memorial Drive and hosted by the local group Honest, Open, Transparent (H.O.T.) Government, Vos scoffed when some of the 40 people gathered claimed that election machines had been tampered with or hacked into by international criminals. There’s no evidence of such tampering.
Several times, Vos encouraged those in a packed room at the pub to “go out and vote” if they want to bring about change. But he was met with rebuke. A Yahoo News/YouGov poll published Aug. 4 found that 66% of Republicans polled still believe the 2020 election “was rigged and stolen from Trump,” compared to 28% of independent voters and 3% of Democrats.
When one man at DeMark’s on Wednesday — who said he was from Walworth County, wore a cowboy hat and boots and declined to give his name — stated that the president and government are both controlled by international criminals and/or “a uni-party,” Vos turned away, unable to stifle a laugh.
“I’m not going to talk about international conspiracy theories … you’re so wrong,” Vos said.
When less extreme, but still unsupported, claims of potential fraud were brought up, Vos didn’t shut them down.
Referring to recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties that affirmed Trump’s loss, one man claimed Wednesday that “there were ballots sloshing around everywhere,” to which Vos replied: “That’s valid; that’s a valid concern.” During the Milwaukee recount, 400 uncounted ballots were found, but the changes in tabulated votes after the recounts were nowhere near enough to undo Biden’s win by a margin of more than 20,000 votes in Wisconsin.
Still, Vos stated Wednesday: “A cabal to steal an election is not possible,” pointing to how Wisconsin has 1,800-plus clerks throughout the state running elections simultaneously.
Some in the room sided with Vos, sharing his concerns about private funding of elections but still more or less believing that the local, state and federal governments are stable and valid.
Others, after the meeting, took paper handouts from the cowboy-hat-wearing man.
1 of 3
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, addresses a meeting of Racine's H.O.T. Government Wednesday at DeMark's Bar & Restaurant, 1600 Albert St. At left, listening in while seated, H.O.T. Government President Harry Wait.