RACINE — Former City of Racine Municipal Judge and City Attorney Rob Weber has submitted his application in his quest to return to the Municipal Court bench that Rebecca Mason is scheduled to vacate on Feb. 22.
Weber, who was born and raised in Racine, served as the city’s municipal judge from 2002 until 2006, when he was appointed city attorney by former Mayor Gary Becker.
Weber served as city attorney until he stepped down in 2015. Weber has also served as the Racine Circuit Court guardian ad litem and the Racine County court commissioner.
He applied for the municipal judge position in 2016 when then Municipal Judge Mark Nielsen, Weber’s former law partner, was elected to the Racine County Circuit Court. Weber narrowly lost the City Council’s vote to Mason. Nielsen is the first on a list of nine Circuit Court judges endorsing Weber for the position.
Weber said that with his youngest child in college, he’s looking for a way to give back to the community.
“Why not do something that I think I was good at and other people think I was good at and be of some benefit to the community that I’ve loved and will live in the rest of my life?” Weber said.
He also sees it as an opportunity to help people on the local level when they’re dealing with a difficult situation.
“Its always scary or at least intimidating for when people have to come to court,” he said. “All the real problems people experience are in Municipal Court and I want to make that a good experience for them.”
The annual part-time salary for a municipal judge is $50,232.
Whoever is chosen to succeed Mason would serve until the 2020 spring election. Weber said if he is chosen he intends to run for a full term in 2020.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Alderman Jason Meekma’s request to establish a timeline for appointing Mason’s successor was sent to the Finance and Personnel Committee and the Executive Committee.
Finance and Personnel’s next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11. As of Wednesday, no Executive Committee meeting had been scheduled.
Retired? Taking a pension? Why not take a double dip in our tax payer pool! Don't hire someone with new views and a family to support. Hire this guy, who probably gets a nice day pension check, but needs more of your cash. Hey, dinosaur! Let a new generation take over.....you have our money, just go away.
