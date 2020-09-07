Retirees file lawsuit over health care benefits

They also cited the following clause in a 2011 settlement agreement between the city and retired police staff. “As to premium contributions, in accordance with labor agreements in existence as to the relevant date: (A) Retirees who retired before January 1, 2006 shall not be required to pay health insurance premiums. (B) Retirees who retired between January 1, 2006 and December 31, 2009, inclusive, shall contribute 5% of the monthly premium for the coverage selected by the member to a maximum monthly amount of $40 for single coverage and $70 for family coverage.”

Former Alderman Sandy Weidner was also quoted in the new filing because she had spoken at length about Wanda Sorensen et al. during deliberations over the health benefit changes. “I think that the action that we are taking tonight not only violates the settlement agreement, but it violates the spirit of the agreement. So I would hope that my colleagues take seriously the expense that is involved when our retirees have to sue the City and then of course get reimbursed for their legal expenses. And then of course, the City, when they lose, or they come to an agreement that would be fair, have to reimburse those retirees for their out-of-pocket expenses for the time that the case took place. I think its’s a waste of money and I think the right thing to do is to honor the agreements that each of the retirees had with the City of Racine at the time when they retired.”