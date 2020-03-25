Residential parking still being enforced; metered parking waived

RACINE — While the City of Racine has waived parking fees for metered parking, it is still enforcing other parking ordinances including hourly parking restrictions in neighborhoods, despite the effects of the coronavirus.

The city stated last week that parking spots in front of restaurants and bars providing take-out food would be bagged and turned into 15-minute loading zones and that all metered parking payments would be halted until April 20. Metered parking would be restricted to two hours during regular metered hours.

Residents on Wolff Street told The Journal Times this week that multiple vehicles were ticketed for violating hourly parking restrictions. City spokesperson Shannon Powell said those restrictions are still in place and are being enforced.

