Requiring cursive, banning CRT and new 'Born-alive' legislation | Wisconsin lawmakers busy last week

MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly and Senate were busy passing bills this past week on requiring cursive be taught in schools, new laws for babies that survive abortion and are born, and critical race theory.
Each of the bills need to pass the opposite house of the legislature before going to Gov. Tony Evers, where several of the bills likely face vetoes.
CRT
Wisconsin public schools would be prohibited from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias under a bill the state Assembly passed Tuesday on a party line vote.
The effort has been led by state Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, whose district includes part of western Racine County.
Evers would most likely veto the bill should it land on his desk. The bill has no Democratic co-sponsors, but they don’t have the votes to stop it in the Legislature.
Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to thwart certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory,” a framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the view that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and serves to maintain the dominance of whites in society.
It is not taught at practically any grade or high school level; the theory is mainly discussed in certain parts of graduate school.
“This is a Republican attempt to defund education by usurping local district policies and entangling school districts, as well as independent charter schools, in lawsuits based solely on opinions and not facts,” Democratic state Rep. LaKeshia Myers, of Milwaukee, said before debate began.
Both sides accuse the other of sowing division: those who aim to ban critical race theory, Wichgers included, claim it is rooted in “creating conflict and division between people of different races,” although that is not the intent of its authors. Myers said that the bill is “a poor attempt at reverse psychology to sow seeds of division and hate by playing on the fears of a shrinking white majority.”
The Assembly’s Democratic minority leader, Gordon Hintz, described the bill as the “white supremacy preservation act” before debate on it began.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, defended the measure, suggesting that teaching critical race theory concepts would be racist.
The Assembly passed the bill on a 60-38 vote, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against.
Eight Republican governors have signed bills or budgets into law banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools or limiting how teachers can discuss racism and sexism in the classroom. Similar bills have been introduced or other steps have been taken in 19 additional states, according to an Education Week analysis.
The movement against the theory gained traction last year when former President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring federal contractors from conducting racial sensitivity trainings. Several state lawmakers subsequently inserted language from Trump’s now-defunct order into their own bills.
Another bill the Assembly passed on Tuesday would prohibit local governments and state agencies from training employees on such concepts, mirroring the Trump executive order that President Joe Biden lifted in January.
Education groups, including the National Education Association and the National Council for the Social Studies, are worried that the proposals will have a chilling effect on teachers and classroom discussions, and lead to a sanitized version of the nation’s history being taught in schools.
Violations of the Wisconsin bills would result in the loss of state aid for schools and funding for state agencies.
‘Born-alive’ legislation
The state Senate approved a bill Tuesday that would make health care providers who let a child that survives an abortion die guilty of a felony.
The Republican-authored measure would require any health care provider present at the time of an abortion that results in a child born alive to provide the same level of care that any reasonable provider would give to any other child born alive. Violators would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.
The bill also would make intentionally causing the death of a child born alive as a result of an abortion a felony punishable by life in prison.
State Sen. Van Wanggaard criticized Democrats for their opposition, saying in a statement that they “insisted on making” the issue partisan.
Wisconsin Ethics Commission records show multiple groups have registered against the bill, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault. The Wisconsin Catholic Conference, Wisconsin Family Action and Wisconsin Right to Life have registered in support.
Mental health
The Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday passed a Republican-authored bill that would require Evers to spend $100 million in COVID-19 relief funding on mental health programs in schools.
The measure approved on a party line 60-38 vote with all Republicans in support and Democrats against faces a nearly certain veto from Evers. He has already vetoed two similar bills that would direct how he spends COVID-19 funding from the federal government that is currently left to the discretion of the governor to hand out.
Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said when the bill was introduced earlier this month that Republicans were “playing politics” instead of making meaningful investments in Wisconsin schools and children.
Evers proposed a $53.5 million increase in mental health funding for schools in his two-year state budget, but Republicans cut that to a $19 million increase.
In a statement last week, state Rep. Greta Neubauer said of the bills moving forward “Republicans in the Capitol are more concerned with playing political games and picking culture war battles than with helping Wisconsin working families. Instead of pandering to their base and playing divide and conquer, Republicans should focus on ensuring our neighbors have the resources they need to weather the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and addressing Wisconsinites’ real needs.”
Cursive writing
All Wisconsin elementary schools would be required to teach cursive writing under a bill passed Tuesday by the state Assembly.
The bill’s sponsors, including former teacher state Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, say teaching cursive will stimulate different parts of the brain and improve the education of students.
But opponents, including groups representing school boards, superintendents and administrators, oppose the measure, saying it could be a costly mandate and that instructional time would be better spent teaching more modern forms of communicating, like keyboarding.
Teaching cursive is included in state standards for education set by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. However, those are a model and not a requirement.
The bill would make the teaching of cursive mandatory. No one registered in support of the measure, while a host of school-related groups were against it.
The Assembly passed the measure last year but it died in the Senate. The Assembly passed the Republican-backed bill Tuesday on a 59-39 vote.
Civics
A statewide civics curriculum would be created that all Wisconsin public and private schools would have to follow under a Republican-authored bill the state Assembly passed on Tuesday.
The measure would also require all public school students to take at least a half credit in civics education in order to graduate.
Vos introduced the bill, saying the country faces a “civics education crisis.” The Wisconsin Association of School Boards says nearly all school districts are already providing civics education and if the bill were to become law, they would hope those districts could continue using the same curriculum.
The bill passed the Assembly on a 61-37 vote, with all Republicans and Democratic Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, of Milwaukee, voting yes. All other Democrats voted against it.
Animal abuse
The state Senate signed off on a bill Tuesday that would increase animal abuse penalties.
Right now the penalty for animal abuse is a $500 forfeiture. Abuse resulting in mutilation, disfigurement or death the maximum penalty is three-and-a-half years in prison.
Under the Republican-authored bill, animal abuse that results in death or grievous bodily harm, defined as fractured bones, deep cuts, burns, starvation or being left out in the cold, would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison. Someone who knows his or her actions may result in such injuries would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.
The bill would ensure that the new penalties wouldn’t apply to dogs injured while hunting or training to hunt if their owners get treatment for the injuries as soon as possible.
“I guess they’re consistent,” Wanggaard said in a statement, speaking about Democrats. “If they don’t want a baby born alive following a botched abortion to be cared for, I suppose they wouldn’t want an animal harmed during hunting to be cared for either.”
Wisconsin Ethics Commission records show the Humane Society of the United States has registered in opposition. That group has criticized the use of dogs to hunt wolves in Wisconsin, arguing the practice leads to bloody dog-wolf fights in the woods.
The powerful Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation both support the bill.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.