Requiring cursive, banning CRT and new 'Born-alive' legislation | Wisconsin lawmakers busy last week

MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly and Senate were busy passing bills this past week on requiring cursive be taught in schools, new laws for babies that survive abortion and are born, and critical race theory.

Each of the bills need to pass the opposite house of the legislature before going to Gov. Tony Evers, where several of the bills likely face vetoes.

CRT

Wisconsin public schools would be prohibited from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias under a bill the state Assembly passed Tuesday on a party line vote.

The effort has been led by state Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, whose district includes part of western Racine County.

Evers would most likely veto the bill should it land on his desk. The bill has no Democratic co-sponsors, but they don’t have the votes to stop it in the Legislature.

Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to thwart certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory,” a framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the view that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and serves to maintain the dominance of whites in society.