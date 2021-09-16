Republicans relish Vos' role as Wisconsin's 'shadow governor'

In the comments, those who disapproved of Vos were largely made up of those who want a stronger investigation of unfounded allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

Power

While the Legislature is a two-headed creature, with Vos leading the Assembly and now Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg leading the Senate, Vos is often seen as the de facto leader of Wisconsin Republicans, especially since Walker was voted out and replaced by Evers in 2019.

Vos has been in the Assembly since 2005 and has been Speaker of the Assembly since 2013, a role that gives him power over what bills can be voted on and thus which ones will never reach the governor's desk. LeMahieu was first elected in 2015 and only became Senate majority leader after his predecessor, Scott Fitzgerald, became a congressman in January 2021.