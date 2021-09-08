Republicans, elections experts inside and outside of Wisconsin say state's probe is flawed

MADISON — Former Republican officeholders and elections experts from within and outside of Wisconsin said Wednesday that the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin lacks credibility, transparency and raises security risks and legal concerns.

A Republican Wisconsin lawmaker who heads the state Senate’s election committee separately defended the integrity of the state’s election process after a two-hour informational hearing attended by other Republicans who have pushed for investigations.

“I’m sorry, but there is not a reason to spread misinformation about this past election when we have all the evidence that shows otherwise,” state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said after after she led a tutorial at the state Capitol for legislators and their their staffs about how the state’s elections function. That included a demonstration of voting equipment.

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and Kentucky’s former secretary of state, Trey Grayson, said the ongoing investigation in Wisconsin, like one in Arizona, are part of disinformation campaigns and threats to democracy.