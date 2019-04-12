RACINE — State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, is scheduled to speak about the opportunities that a clean-energy economy could bring to Wisconsin and discuss the steps necessary to begin that transformation.
Neubauer is scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18th in the Great Lakes Room of the Racine campus of Gateway Technical College, 1001 S. Main St. (enter from the parking lot off Pershing Drive). The event is hosted by the Southeast Gateway Group of the Sierra Club.
Recently, Gov. Tony Evers proposed the goal of carbon-free electricity for Wisconsin by the year 2050. According to COWS, a University of Wisconsin-Madison based think tank, such a transition to a clean energy economy could create over 160,00 new jobs and generate over 14 billion dollars of economic activity.
What makes her anywhere near an expert? #recallEvers.
