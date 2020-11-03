Recycling fee going up again; Racine fees going up $105 in total under 2021 budget

RACINE — While the City of Racine is limited in how much it can raise its levy because of budget constraints, it is able to increase fees.
The budget, which is in the process of being finalized, includes a fee increase of $105.78 per year. Under the proposed budget:
- The recycling fee will be increased by $5.14 per year. The new rate on the property tax bill will be $63.03.
- The sanitary sewer maintenance fee will be increased by $12 per year. The rate on the property tax bill will be $75.
- The rate for household hazardous waste will remain the same at $3 per year.
- The wastewater capital surcharge will be increased by $20 per quarter on the utility bill.
- The storm water fee will be increased by $2.16 per quarter, bringing the storm water fee on the utility bill to $34.95 per quarter.
Recycling fee
Over the last 10 years, the city’s recycling fee has continued to go up. It was originally supposed to be $10 per year, for 10 years to pay for new recycling carts. Over the years, it increased to $11, $26, $57 and now its proposed to go to $63.03.
The state mandated recycling program continues to see increasing costs, according to the 2021 budget documents.
“Due to current market conditions the market for recyclable materials has dried up and resulted in increased costs of disposal. In addition, costs associated with the Pearl Street facility have been included in the recycling fee. Fee increases are required to eliminate the pressure on the tax levy,” according to the budget document.
Wastewater capital charge
The biggest fee increase is the wastewater capital surcharge increase, which is set to go up $20 per quarter.
Racine is a sewer service recipient according to the Intergovernmental Agreement, and the city expects capital expenditures in the coming years.
The capital increase then is in anticipation of future building projects in water and wastewater.
Racine Water is anticipating receiving a $600,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources to replace lead pipes on private property.
The DNR money could help the city double the amount of lead pipes it replaced last year, according to Keith Haas, the water utility general manager.
But it’s not a one-year process. He added it could take 20-30 years and cost $85 million.
Water rates
In addition to the fee increases, water rates are also changing, although those changes could be budget neutral depending on a family’s water usage.
Racine Wastewater Utility and Commission is lowering the wastewater rates by 9%. At the same time, water rates are increasing.
The Public Service Commission has issued a new water rate that will be phased into quarterly utility bills in the next few months.
Haas said those who use little water, that’s 10 units or below, will see a decrease in their residential water bill.
Those who use 11 units or more in a quarter will see a slight increase on their utility statement, Haas said.
“For my family, that increase will be 2.91/quarter or just under $1/month,” Haas said.
Haas said the increase in the water fee and decrease in the wastewater would result in a $1 net decrease for his family.
The last water rate hike was in 2017. Since that time, water usage and resulting revenues were down 16% and were likely to reach 20% in 2020.
At the same time, the utility cut its operation and maintenance expenses 10.5% — more than $1 million, according to the Public Service Commission.
A rate increase was necessary as the water utility had insufficient rate revenue and could not borrow for capital improvements, such as replacing water mains, valves and hydrants.
In 2019, the Racine Water Commission filed a water rate application with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, seeking a rate increase.
The water utility has been constructing new infrastructure over the last three years for the Mount Pleasant TID#5. The PSC required a portion of the construction to be funded by rate customers (known as deficiencies) and these costs are being reimbursed by Mt. Pleasant.
Construction of those assets in the city limits will bring Payments in Lieu of Taxes to the city not only next year, but for years of come, Haas told the city during his remarks at the budget presentation. The 2021 City of Racine budget adoption hearing is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.
