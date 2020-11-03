Recycling fee going up again; Racine fees going up $105 in total under 2021 budget

Haas said those who use little water, that’s 10 units or below, will see a decrease in their residential water bill.

Those who use 11 units or more in a quarter will see a slight increase on their utility statement, Haas said.

“For my family, that increase will be 2.91/quarter or just under $1/month,” Haas said.

Haas said the increase in the water fee and decrease in the wastewater would result in a $1 net decrease for his family.

The last water rate hike was in 2017. Since that time, water usage and resulting revenues were down 16% and were likely to reach 20% in 2020.

At the same time, the utility cut its operation and maintenance expenses 10.5% — more than $1 million, according to the Public Service Commission.

A rate increase was necessary as the water utility had insufficient rate revenue and could not borrow for capital improvements, such as replacing water mains, valves and hydrants.

In 2019, the Racine Water Commission filed a water rate application with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, seeking a rate increase.