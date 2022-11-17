 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Racine's Neubauer reelected to lead Democrats in Wisconsin Assembly

  • 0

For the second straight session, Racine County representatives will lead their respective parties in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Robin Vos headshot

Vos

On Thursday, Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, was unanimously reelected by her Democratic peers to be Assembly minority leader. She has filled the role since January, after her predecessor Gordon Hintz stepped down.

Rep. Greta Neubauer official headshot

Neubauer

Robin Vos, R-Rochester, last week was reelected to be Assembly speaker. It will be his sixth term as speaker; he's held the position longer than anyone in state history.

Vos said his goal in 2023-24 is to prevent "far-left policies." Neubauer said Democrats plan to focus on "a visionary, inclusive policy agenda that shows that government can, and must, be a force for good in Wisconsin." She, in a statement Thursday, repeated the accusation that Republicans have "subvert(ed) the will of the people" with allegedly gerrymandered maps.

People are also reading…

Other leaders of the Democrats in the Assembly elected by their peers Thursday were:

  • Assistant Leader: Kalan Haywood, of Milwaukee.
  • Caucus Chair: Lisa Subeck, of Madison.
  • Vice-Caucus Chair: Jill Billings, of La Crosse.
  • Caucus Secretary: Kristina Shelton, of Green Bay.
  • Caucus Sergeant at Arms: Lee Snodgrass, of Appleton.

Elected Nov. 10 to lead Republicans alongside Vos were:

  • Speaker Pro Tempore: Kevin Petersen, of Waupaca.
  • Majority Leader: Tyler August, of Lake Geneva.
  • Assistant Majority Leader: Jon Plumer, of Lodi.
  • Caucus Chair: Rob Summerfield, of Bloomer.
  • Caucus Vice-Chair: Cindi Duchow, of Delafield.
  • Caucus Secretary: Nancy VanderMeer, of Tomah.
  • Caucus Sergeant at Arms: Treig Pronschinske, of Mondovi.

Vos issued the following statement last week: “I’m honored that my colleagues have re-elected me to serve as the Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly. I look forward to leading our 64-member majority and defending conservative principles in the Legislature during these next four years of divided government. We will continue to hold the line against (Gov.) Tony (Evers) when he attempts to enact his far-left policies.”

Neubauer issued the following statement Thursday: “I want to thank my colleagues for putting their trust in me to continue to lead our caucus. I am eager to continue working with our great leadership team as we begin preparations for the next session.

“We know that we will face obstacles in the coming year, but we will also have important opportunities. We will hold Republicans accountable for their efforts to subvert the will of the people. We will promote a visionary, inclusive policy agenda that shows that government can, and must, be a force for good in Wisconsin. We will continue to work alongside our neighbors who have too often been ignored, and we will do everything we can to advance policy that allows people across Wisconsin to thrive.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Tony Evers and my colleagues to advocate for the people of Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be in this work. Forward, together.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC

Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC

The Wisconsin GOP is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen by Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP. As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP is suspending Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned. The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.

Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory

Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory

In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and one Republican (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson) in narrowly decided statewide races.

But in Wisconsin’s Assembly, made up of 99 state representatives all of whom were up for election Tuesday, the state looks much redder. After Tuesday’s votes were counted, it appears 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats were elected — although several races are within the margin where recounts could be coming.

Walmart likely to enter $3.1B legal settlement over opioids

Walmart likely to enter $3.1B legal settlement over opioids

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat reelected last week, cheered Walmart's proposal. “This agreement," Kaul said in a statement Tuesday, "will support efforts to fight substance use disorder and require Walmart’s pharmacies to make changes that will help prevent this from ever happening again.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Senate advances bill to protect same-sex marriage under federal law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News