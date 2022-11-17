Racine's Neubauer reelected to lead Democrats in Wisconsin Assembly

For the second straight session, Racine County representatives will lead their respective parties in the Wisconsin Assembly.

On Thursday, Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, was unanimously reelected by her Democratic peers to be Assembly minority leader. She has filled the role since January, after her predecessor Gordon Hintz stepped down.

Robin Vos, R-Rochester, last week was reelected to be Assembly speaker. It will be his sixth term as speaker; he's held the position longer than anyone in state history.

Vos said his goal in 2023-24 is to prevent "far-left policies." Neubauer said Democrats plan to focus on "a visionary, inclusive policy agenda that shows that government can, and must, be a force for good in Wisconsin." She, in a statement Thursday, repeated the accusation that Republicans have "subvert(ed) the will of the people" with allegedly gerrymandered maps.

Other leaders of the Democrats in the Assembly elected by their peers Thursday were:

Assistant Leader: Kalan Haywood, of Milwaukee.

Caucus Chair: Lisa Subeck, of Madison.

Vice-Caucus Chair: Jill Billings, of La Crosse.

Caucus Secretary: Kristina Shelton, of Green Bay.

Caucus Sergeant at Arms: Lee Snodgrass, of Appleton.

Elected Nov. 10 to lead Republicans alongside Vos were:

Speaker Pro Tempore: Kevin Petersen, of Waupaca.

Majority Leader: Tyler August, of Lake Geneva.

Assistant Majority Leader: Jon Plumer, of Lodi.

Caucus Chair: Rob Summerfield, of Bloomer.

Caucus Vice-Chair: Cindi Duchow, of Delafield.

Caucus Secretary: Nancy VanderMeer, of Tomah.

Caucus Sergeant at Arms: Treig Pronschinske, of Mondovi.

Vos issued the following statement last week: “I’m honored that my colleagues have re-elected me to serve as the Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly. I look forward to leading our 64-member majority and defending conservative principles in the Legislature during these next four years of divided government. We will continue to hold the line against (Gov.) Tony (Evers) when he attempts to enact his far-left policies.”

Neubauer issued the following statement Thursday: “I want to thank my colleagues for putting their trust in me to continue to lead our caucus. I am eager to continue working with our great leadership team as we begin preparations for the next session.

“We know that we will face obstacles in the coming year, but we will also have important opportunities. We will hold Republicans accountable for their efforts to subvert the will of the people. We will promote a visionary, inclusive policy agenda that shows that government can, and must, be a force for good in Wisconsin. We will continue to work alongside our neighbors who have too often been ignored, and we will do everything we can to advance policy that allows people across Wisconsin to thrive.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Tony Evers and my colleagues to advocate for the people of Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be in this work. Forward, together.”