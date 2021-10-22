Racine to invest equivalent of $500 per resident to improve water capacity: Mayor blames climate change

RACINE — The city is planning to spend more than $40 million to upgrade storm and wastewater utility capacity in order to better handle massive downpours, such as the once-in-a-century storm that ravaged the southeastern Wisconsin lakefront in January 2020.

According to a report from the Environmental Law & Policy Center, storms like the one Racine experienced earlier this year — especially in places along major bodies of water like oceans or the Great Lakes — are going to become more common.

"Climate change is causing significant and far-reaching impacts on the Great Lakes and the Great Lakes region," the report states. "In recent years, our planet has experienced some of the warmest temperatures ever recorded, record-breaking weather extremes, powerful storms, increasing tragic flooding from rising sea levels and associated storm surge, huge wildfires, and continued melting of glaciers and polar sea ice. The accelerating pattern of changes in the Earth’s climate is affecting the Great Lakes."

The report continues: "Heat waves have become more common since the 1960s, while extreme cold temperatures have generally decreased. Intense summer storms occur more often as temperatures rise."