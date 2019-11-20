Racine shows LGBTQ equality rating improvement

RACINE — The national gay rights advocacy group Human Rights Campaign released its 2019 Municipal Equality Index numbers Tuesday, which shows that the City of Racine has improved its LGBTQ+ equality score, according to a City of Racine press release.
According to the HRC website, the Municipal Equality Index "examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are of LGBTQ people who live and work there. Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and the city leadership's public position on equality."
Last year, Racine's MEI score was 41; this year's score is 86, which city officials point out makes it one of the top highest city score increases nationwide.
“I am extremely delighted with the efforts we have made this year to improve our MEI score. City staff, under the leadership of Vicky Selkowe from my office, made dramatic progress in making sure the City is more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “We want Racine to be a community that is inclusive and equitable for everyone, no matter your race, ethnic background, religion, or sexual orientation and identity. While there is still work to be done, I am proud of the progress we made this year.”
You have free articles remaining.
The report rates a total of 506 cities throughout the country on 49 different criteria. Racine is one of six cities in Wisconsin that were rated; the others are Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee and Oshkosh.
Documented progress
HRC staff said Racine demonstrated its leadership on equality by expanding its non-discrimination ordinance, enacting protections against conversion therapy and appointing LGBTQ liaisons in city government.
“I am very proud of the work Racine put in to achieve such a significant jump on the MEI score," said Wendy Strout, the Human Rights Campaign Wisconsin State Director. "Racine Mayor Cory Mason has even shared that he knows his city is more inclusive than what the MEI score originally indicated. Since he was elected, he, his team, the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin and strong allies in the community worked hard to make the MEI score match the inclusivity of the city. I am confident they will soon reach a 100 MEI score,”
In recognition of the achievement, Mason is scheduled to accept an HRC award on behalf of the city and discuss the city’s pro-equality efforts during a reception at 11 a.m. Thursday at the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave.
To view the City of Racine's scorecard, as well as other participating cities, go to hrc.org/mei.