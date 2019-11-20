Racine shows LGBTQ equality rating improvement

RACINE — The national gay rights advocacy group Human Rights Campaign released its 2019 Municipal Equality Index numbers Tuesday, which shows that the City of Racine has improved its LGBTQ+ equality score, according to a City of Racine press release.

According to the HRC website, the Municipal Equality Index "examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are of LGBTQ people who live and work there. Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and the city leadership's public position on equality."

Last year, Racine's MEI score was 41; this year's score is 86, which city officials point out makes it one of the top highest city score increases nationwide.

“I am extremely delighted with the efforts we have made this year to improve our MEI score. City staff, under the leadership of Vicky Selkowe from my office, made dramatic progress in making sure the City is more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “We want Racine to be a community that is inclusive and equitable for everyone, no matter your race, ethnic background, religion, or sexual orientation and identity. While there is still work to be done, I am proud of the progress we made this year.”

