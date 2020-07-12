Racine rental assistance applications available starting Monday; goal is to assist 300 families

When in doubt, apply

The program must comply with several federal requirements regarding income and the habitability, but city officials stress that if someone is unsure whether or not they qualify, they should reach out to LSS.

Vicky Selkowe, the city’s manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships, said the city chose to partner with LSS because of the agency’s experience managing the paperwork necessary for the federal funds and with case management. If someone does not qualify for the ESS funds, LSS case managers could connect them with other forms of assistance.

To qualify, a household has to earn less than 50% of the area’s median income ($38,450 for a family of four) and prove that their income has been affected by COVID-19. That does not mean that someone from the household has to have been infected with COVID-19.

Given the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation and its impact on incomes — such as businesses closing, then re-opening at reduced capacity — Hanson said his case managers are prepared to work with people in a variety of situations.

“It’s not like we get their 2019 tax return and that’s what we use,” said Hanson.”That’s all taken into account.”