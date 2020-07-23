Racine partnering on new, quicker COVID-19 test

RACINE — When Mayor Cory Mason learned that his brother, Christopher, an associate professor of genetics at the Weill College of Medicine at Cornell University, was part of a team developing a new, faster test for COVID-19, he saw an opportunity.
“As he was writing about this I said to him, ‘Hey what about your hometown? Do you think you could help us?’” Mason said. “Because we all know that building up capacity around testing is one of the key components to getting ahead of coronavirus.”
When the test reached the point where its efficacy in the field could be tested, Christopher Mason reached out to Alison Kriegel, associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin and another Racine native and longtime friend of Christopher Mason’s.
“We used to ride the same bus in elementary school,” Kriegel said.
The two also went to Case High School together and about five years ago Christopher Mason gave a talk at the Medical College and the two reconnected. So when the Mason brothers started talking about testing the new COVID-19 test in Racine, Christopher Mason gave Kriegel a call.
Now the city, in partnership with the Medical College and Cornell is training city emergency personnel to administer the test, which is able to give a result within hours instead of days, to city employees.
Christopher Mason and Kriegel presented their research to the City Council which approved the collaboration unanimously. Alderman Jeff Coe was not present.
Game changer?
One of the most effective methods for managing COVID-19 and reducing the spread is widespread testing, which has continued to be an issue in the United States.
In a presentation to the City Council on Tuesday, Christopher Mason said that even now, months into the pandemic, the supply chain of materials needed to administer tests is limited. Plus, aside from supply-chain issues, mid-sized cities such as Racine lack the resources and equipment to implement widespread testing through their health departments.
The goal of Christopher Mason’s research was to create a test that was simple, inexpensive and easy to administer. He decided to use saliva instead of nasal swabs, which are also unpleasant.
“It’s kind of like a cranioscopy,” he said. “It’s unpleasant.”
The test samples are mixed with a solution that turns yellow when COVID-19 is detected and remains pink when it is not — a simple visual that would be apparent within 30 minutes of running the test.
Setting up shop
During the discussion with the City Council, Alderman John Tate II asked about the cost to the city. Assistant Finance Director Kathleen Fischer said that so far the costs have been “nominal” and have encompassed things like a window-unit air conditioner.
Kriegel said the process only requires two pieces of equipment, one to heat the solution and one to measure how much the color changes in the process, and it can be done within the City Hall Annex at 800 Center St.
Christopher Mason said the equipment was provided to the city through philanthropic donations, including the $50,000 machine used to process the samples and about 10,000 samples, which cost around $8 each. Once those initial samples are used, the hope is again to apply for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funds.
The planned permanent space for the lab is in the basement of the City Hall Annex and is currently occupied by Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots.
The City Council also approved a new lease agreement where Toys for Tots does not have to pay rent but would agree to move some of its storage and work stations to other areas in the annex to accommodate the testing site. City personnel involved with the testing project agreed to help the charity relocate.
Fischer said the testing site may require modification, but the hope is that the city could apply funds from the CARES, Act.
Up and running
Kriegel started training city paramedics to administer the tests earlier this month and has so far run tests for around 200 city employees.
“They are doing an awesome job,” Kriegel said. “They are in great shape and ready to go.”
Christopher Mason said the results are promising and they anticipate receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Cory Mason told the council that the goal was to be able to run at least 1,000 tests per week for COVID-19.
During the discussion with the City Council, Alderman Jeffrey Peterson asked how often city employees are being tested. Cory Mason said the goal is to test all employees at least once but to test first responders who interact with the public regularly, such as police and firefighters, more regularly.
“To help ensure they’re safe and for the broader safety of the community,” said Cory Mason.
Those tests are checked against nasal swab to verify the results. As of Tuesday, the preliminary results showed the test had 96% sensitivity and 99% specificity for COVID-19.
Cory Mason said that at some point the city hopes to open up testing to the wider public, though no timeline has been set.
