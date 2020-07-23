Racine partnering on new, quicker COVID-19 test

Kriegel said the process only requires two pieces of equipment, one to heat the solution and one to measure how much the color changes in the process, and it can be done within the City Hall Annex at 800 Center St.

Christopher Mason said the equipment was provided to the city through philanthropic donations, including the $50,000 machine used to process the samples and about 10,000 samples, which cost around $8 each. Once those initial samples are used, the hope is again to apply for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funds.

The planned permanent space for the lab is in the basement of the City Hall Annex and is currently occupied by Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots.

The City Council also approved a new lease agreement where Toys for Tots does not have to pay rent but would agree to move some of its storage and work stations to other areas in the annex to accommodate the testing site. City personnel involved with the testing project agreed to help the charity relocate.

Fischer said the testing site may require modification, but the hope is that the city could apply funds from the CARES, Act.

Up and running