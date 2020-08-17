Racine County's Democratic delegates 'still excited' about virtual convention

Rather than casting ballots in person, they will vote through email. The DNC has said that voting online, despite the chances for hacking, is still safe because ballots are not secret. So, if the party needs to confirm a ballot, they can just ask the delegate who cast the ballot to confirm. Ballots are created when each delegate fills out a PDF form.

Rather than shaking hands, the Racine County representatives are raising hands in Zoom meetings. Rather than breaking off into smaller caucus meetings, they’re breaking off into smaller Zoom meetings to discuss the party’s platform and how to unseat President Donald Trump in November’s election.

Jung expects a lot of the conversations to be focused around “How do we develop a more just society?”

“I’m still excited about it,” Cobb Madsen said. Even if they aren’t meeting in person, the work is still going to be done.

There’s still excitement within the party she said. “It’s hard not being face-to-face … but all the thunder is still there.”