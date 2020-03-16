You are the owner of this article.
Racine County to close all non-essential services; many court dates could change
Racine County to close all non-essential services; many court dates could change

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County has announced it will close all nonessential county services at county buildings as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

In a press release sent out on Monday, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced that effective Wednesday, March 18, county facilities, including the Racine County Courthouse, Law Enforcement Center, Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, Ives Grove Office Complex and Racine County Services Center in Burlington will remain open to the public but with limited in-person services. 

“While these and the many changes being implemented throughout the country are disruptive, they are essential to mitigate the impact of coronavirus and protect the health of the public,” Delagrave said. “We are all in this together and we all need to do our part to slow the spread of this virus. As we continue to closely monitor the coronavirus outbreak, we urge Racine County residents to keep distance from others, avoid gathering in groups and stay home if possible.”

Functions remaining open at this time include:

  • The Racine County Circuit Court is open but court dates are changing and can be fluid. The status of the court system is determined by the State of Wisconsin. Anyone with a court date should check the Wisconsin CCAP system before leaving home or call the Clerk of Courts Office (262-636-3333).
  • The SAIL program for adult residents experiencing a mental health crisis.
  • Some Human Services functions including juvenile detention, child welfare, and emergency mental health and substance abuse issues.
  • Meals on Wheels is continuing; however, all seven Senior Meal sites will close effective Tuesday, March 17.

It’s important to note the coronavirus outbreak and public response is extremely fluid and subject to change. County officials are continually assessing conditions and are in close communication with both Racine County health departments.

Regular updates will be posted on the county’s website at www.racinecounty.com and the County’s Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/RacineCounty.

Call ahead

Anyone doing business at county buildings should call ahead and be prepared to make alternative arrangements to meeting in person.

Racine County Courthouse 1-800-242-4202

Includes Clerk of Courts, Register of Deeds, Treasurer, County Clerk, Human Resources, Finance, District Attorney, Corporation Counsel, County Executive, County Board.

Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center 1-800-924-5137

Includes Human Services, Medical Examiner, Veterans Service Center, Workforce Solutions, Youth and Family Division Social Workers, Juvenile Detention Center, Economic Support, Child Support.

Ives Grove Office Complex 262-886-8440

Includes Public Works, Developmental Services, Land Conservation, Aging and Disability Resource Center.

Racine County Service Center in Burlington 1-800-794-7057

Satellite location for many County services, family-supportive services, Extension Racine County, Workforce Solutions, Veterans Services, Energy Assistance, Rescare’s W2 and FSET case management.

Anyone doing business at county buildings should call ahead and be prepared to make alternative arrangements to meeting in person. Contact information is at the bottom of this release.

