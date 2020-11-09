Racine County Supervisor Emily Lawrence resigns, has taken a job in Alabama

YORKVILLE — Less than eight months after being elected, District 10 Supervisor Emily Lawrence has resigned from the Racine County Board.

Lawrence has taken a job in another state, forcing her to resign, County Board Chairman Thomas Roanhouse said.

She had been an attorney for CNH Industrial. Now, according to her LinkedIn profile, she is a general counsel for Autocar LLC, a vehicle manufacturer in Birmingham, Ala.

Lawrence could not be reached for comment for this report.

Roanhouse announced the resignation to the County Board during its meeting on Nov. 2.

“We thank Supervisor Lawrence, even though her tenure was relatively short,” Roanhouse said.

The County Board’s Executive Committee plans to soon begin accepting nominations from people who wish to be appointed to replace Lawrence as District 10’s supervisor.

District 10 is centered around the Village of Wind Point, but includes parts of the villages of Caledonia and North Bay as well as the City of Racine.

