Racine County Supervisor Emily Lawrence resigns, has taken a job in Alabama

Vos, speaking over the phone with The Journal Times, said he was “so nervous” about the race considering how outspent his campaign was. Of approximately a million dollars in Democrats' ads and attack ads, Vos said “I am so gratified that the voters of Racine County saw through his BS.”
Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen reported on Wednesday afternoon that Racine County's voter turnout in the presidential election was 89%, up from the 86% in 2016. Out of Racine County's approximately 120,000 registered voters, nearly 107,000 participated in Tuesday's election.
Asked if the city could raise the tax levy to offset the cost of health care for current and former employees, the voters gave a firm "No." An increase in the operating tax levy would have allowed the city to meet more of its obligations without a reduction in other services.
Although no evidence has been presented of widespread fraud in the presidential election, Vos said in a Friday news release: "With concerns surfacing about mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote counted. There should be no question as to whether the vote was fair and legitimate."
Spotlights locally, nationally and internationally have been on the U.S. presidential election, in which voting will conclude Tuesday. But there are more than another dozen races Racine County residents can weigh in on. Here's what they are: