Racine County man admits to illegally requesting Racine mayor's and Robin Vos' absentee ballots

TOWN OF DOVER — A Racine County man has admitted to surreptitiously ordering the absentee ballots of two prominent elected officials and requesting them to be mailed to his house in to prove that he could, even though that appears to be a felony.
“What I did was illegal. Not only illegal, it was criminal. But I’m guided by a moral compass. Because something is illegal, does that mean we shouldn’t do it?” the man, Harry Wait, said in a phone interview Thursday evening. “I want to prove this can happen. Do we want to invite banks to leave their doors open to see if all the money gets stolen? No. The system is unsecure. It’s a joke.”
Wait said he requested the ballots of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, a Democrat, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, without permission. He said he also requested the ballots of about 10 other friends with permission.
He said he was able to request the ballots via MyVote.Wi.Gov and request that the ballots be sent to his address in the Town of Dover, not the addresses of the proper voters, without providing Voter ID or other form of identification. Providing voter ID to request an absentee ballot is not necessary in Wisconsin if the voter has previously uploaded it to the site or identifies themself as "indefinitely confined."
Wait was aiming to highlight an alleged vulnerability in Wisconsin’s election system that could be abused by someone aiming to illegally swing elections. However, he still has not received the ballots he had requested, although he suspects they will arrive in the coming days.
No evidence has been presented that this ploy has ever been successfully abused in order to illegally cast ballots, although some elected officials fear it could be abused.
After submitting requests for the ballots, Wait said he emailed Vos, Mason, and other area officials including Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson and Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
According to Wait, Schmaling called him after receiving the email. When Wait asked if he would be arrested, Wait said that Schmaling replied “Hell no.” Wait said in a text to a reporter later Thursday that Schmaling “further stated he appreciates what we have expose(d).”
Hanson, a Republican, said in an email Thursday evening: “I have made a request to the RCSO (Racine County Sheriff’s Office) to start an investigation into what occurred on all sides of this issue.”
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, in a public Facebook post, called on the Wisconsin Elections Commission to turn off the online capability to request ballots be sent to a different address. Schmaling, a Republican, on Wednesday said this represents “vulnerabilities” in the WEC system.
WEC has refused to change its online system, despite the request from the RCSO. According to WEC, the information needed to request an absentee ballot online is identical to the information to request an absentee ballot on paper and thus the MyVote website is no more vulnerable to fraud than paper methods of ballot requests.
Riley Vetterkind, Wisconsin Elections Commission public information officer, said in an email: “Requesting or attempting to vote an absentee ballot in the name of another person has long been and continues to be a crime. Under the law, a voter can request an absentee ballot for him or herself only.”
Had Wait actually tried to vote on behalf of Vos or Mason, it's unlikely he wouldn't have been caught. That is because whenever Vos or Mason did try to vote, the WEC system would have been flagged that they already cast ballots even though they didn't.
Investigators could then see that the address their ballots were mailed to, if they were mailed, belonged to Wait.
Responses
Both Vos and Mason publicly rebuked Wait on Thursday, while at least one other official complimented him.
"Yesterday, I learned that one of the top volunteers for my primary opponent’s campaign admitted to fraudulently posing as me and attempting to steal my ballot," Vos said in a statement reported on by the Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel. "His actions are sad. If election integrity means anything, it means we all have to follow the law — Republicans and Democrats alike."
Later Thursday, Mason said in a public statement: “Mr. Wait has been unable to prove any consequential voter fraud. In his desperation to support Donald Trump’s big lie, Mr. Wait has himself become the very thing he claims to despise: a felon attempting to steal votes. I was outraged to receive an email yesterday from Mr. Wait in which he openly admits to committing a felony by illegally requesting my absentee ballot be sent to him. I have spoken to the district attorney who will be opening an investigation which could lead to charges being pressed.”
State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a Menomonee Falls Republican who has continuously supported Trump’s inaccurate claims that he won the 2020 election, described Wait as a “patriot.” She said in a statement, “With nothing but a name and birthdate, the ballots could be sent anywhere.”
Like Schmaling, Brandtjen called for the suspension of requesting absentee ballots to any address via MyVote.
Since issuing a statement alleging “vulnerabilities” for election fraud within WEC Wednesday afternoon, Schmaling has made no public comments on the situation.
Notes
• Wait is the president of the local group Honest, Open, Transparent (H.O.T.) Government — a group that has spread unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, for which there is no evidence.
Wait is also campaigning in support of Adam Steen, the Republican challenger to Vos.
Steen has called for Joe Biden’s 2020 election win to be overturned.
H.O.T. Government has been critical of City of Racine government since the group formed and has recently shared negative messages about Vos as Vos has refused to try and retroactively overturn Trump's 2020 election loss.
• A video uploaded by H.O.T. Government to Rumble.com, an online video-sharing platform favored by the far-right, shows Wait ordering Mason’s and Vos’ ballots.
• Wednesday afternoon, Schmaling publicly called for the online functionality of MyVote to be shut down in part because of what another Steen supporter, Adrianne Melby of Burlington, found — that it is possible to request someone else’s absentee ballot and have it sent to the requester’s home, not the residence of the proper voter. Melby had a friend of hers request Melby's ballot to the friend's home, and the ballot did arrive in the mail, she told a reporter Wednesday.
• Requesting absentee ballots be sent to an address that is not the primary residence of a voter is allowed. This, for example, allows those who are working long-term in a city that is not where they live full time. Thus, active military personnel are able to vote when they are deployed, as are those who may live part-time in Wisconsin and part-time in Washington D.C.
• An Associated Press review in 2021 of all cases of potential voter fraud in the six battleground states where former President Donald Trump disputed his loss found just 31 cases in Wisconsin, representing about 0.15% of Joe Biden's margin of victory in the state.
To date, 24 people have been charged with election fraud-related crimes stemming from the 2020 election in Wisconsin, the AP reported.
A performer who goes by the name Afrika America watches election results before performing at a socially distant dining experience and election night watch party organized by Manny's, a San Francisco community meeting and learning place, in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Chester County election workers scan mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 general election in the United States at West Chester University, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Dorothy Hawkins, from left, Nia Winston and Zinnia Patcas, supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, look on their phones as news breaks that Wisconsin is called for Biden during a rally calling for very cote to be counted near the Detroit Department of Elections building in Detroit, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they examine a ballot as votes are counted into the early morning hours Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the central counting board in Detroit. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A pile of French newspaper Le Monde headlines "Trump-Biden : the United States is tearing itself apart, Editorial : a democracy in danger" about the U.S. presidential elections, at a newspapers stand in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The world is watching as millions of Americans cast their ballots for the next president on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Lenore Kurek, center, watches with fellow supporters of President Donald Trump as election results are broadcasted on a television at a watch party in Shelby Township, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Photos: As votes are counted, America and the world wait
The day finally came and went, but the result hasn't yet. People in the United States and around the world are waiting anxiously — and sometimes in confusion — for a winner to be declared in the American presidential election.
In text message chains, Twitter feeds and coffee shop lines, everyone seemed to be gaming out the various possible paths to victory for President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden.
The day after Election Day dawned, and it was still unclear when a winner might be determined. The margins were exceedingly tight, with the candidates trading wins in battleground states across the country.
It wasn't necessarily a surprise. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many states made it easier to vote by mail, and millions chose to do. That meant a slowdown in compiling the results because votes received by mail often take longer to process than ballots cast at polling places.
But that didn't make the wait any easier.
1 of 22
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
A live broadcast of President Donald Trump speaking from the White House is shown on screens at an election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
An election worker handles ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
A protester yells after a march to the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on the night of the election, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
A performer who goes by the name Afrika America watches election results before performing at a socially distant dining experience and election night watch party organized by Manny's, a San Francisco community meeting and learning place, in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
Philadelphia election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots for the general election, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
Chester County election workers scan mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 general election in the United States at West Chester University, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
Dorothy Hawkins, from left, Nia Winston and Zinnia Patcas, supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, look on their phones as news breaks that Wisconsin is called for Biden during a rally calling for very cote to be counted near the Detroit Department of Elections building in Detroit, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for election results Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Stanton, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
Demonstrators react outside the White House while waiting on election results, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they examine a ballot as votes are counted into the early morning hours Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the central counting board in Detroit. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
A pile of French newspaper Le Monde headlines "Trump-Biden : the United States is tearing itself apart, Editorial : a democracy in danger" about the U.S. presidential elections, at a newspapers stand in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The world is watching as millions of Americans cast their ballots for the next president on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
A supporter of President Donald Trump rests on a table while waiting for election results at an election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
Joel Veale watches returns on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
MAGA hats sit on empty seats during an election watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
Bartender Sam Schilke watches election results on television at a bar and grill Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
Paula Bronstein
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
A demonstrator holds up a sign while waiting for election results at Black Lives Matter Plaza, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
A Donald Trump costume head lays on the sidewalk at Black Lives Matter Plaza, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
Milo Shea watches local election results at McPherson Square, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
APTOPIX Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
A man stops to watch election returns on electronic billboards in Times Square, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
Election staff members pack ballots after polls closed at the Moose Lodge on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Wong Maye-E
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
Lenore Kurek, center, watches with fellow supporters of President Donald Trump as election results are broadcasted on a television at a watch party in Shelby Township, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Election 2020 America Waits Photo Gallery
An election official, right, talks with a challenger, center, from entering the central counting board, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
If you have an internet connection, it is not particularly difficult to order someone else’s absentee ballot in Wisconsin. Sheriff Schmaling says this is a "vulnerability," but elections officials say it's a non-issue.