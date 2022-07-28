Racine County man admits to illegally requesting Racine mayor's and Robin Vos' absentee ballots

TOWN OF DOVER — A Racine County man has admitted to surreptitiously ordering the absentee ballots of two prominent elected officials and requesting them to be mailed to his house in to prove that he could, even though that appears to be a felony.

“What I did was illegal. Not only illegal, it was criminal. But I’m guided by a moral compass. Because something is illegal, does that mean we shouldn’t do it?” the man, Harry Wait, said in a phone interview Thursday evening. “I want to prove this can happen. Do we want to invite banks to leave their doors open to see if all the money gets stolen? No. The system is unsecure. It’s a joke.”

Wait said he requested the ballots of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, a Democrat, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, without permission. He said he also requested the ballots of about 10 other friends with permission.

He said he was able to request the ballots via MyVote.Wi.Gov and request that the ballots be sent to his address in the Town of Dover, not the addresses of the proper voters, without providing Voter ID or other form of identification. Providing voter ID to request an absentee ballot is not necessary in Wisconsin if the voter has previously uploaded it to the site or identifies themself as "indefinitely confined."

Wait was aiming to highlight an alleged vulnerability in Wisconsin’s election system that could be abused by someone aiming to illegally swing elections. However, he still has not received the ballots he had requested, although he suspects they will arrive in the coming days.

No evidence has been presented that this ploy has ever been successfully abused in order to illegally cast ballots, although some elected officials fear it could be abused.

After submitting requests for the ballots, Wait said he emailed Vos, Mason, and other area officials including Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson and Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

According to Wait, Schmaling called him after receiving the email. When Wait asked if he would be arrested, Wait said that Schmaling replied “Hell no.” Wait said in a text to a reporter later Thursday that Schmaling “further stated he appreciates what we have expose(d).”

Hanson, a Republican, said in an email Thursday evening: “I have made a request to the RCSO (Racine County Sheriff’s Office) to start an investigation into what occurred on all sides of this issue.”

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, in a public Facebook post, called on the Wisconsin Elections Commission to turn off the online capability to request ballots be sent to a different address. Schmaling, a Republican, on Wednesday said this represents “vulnerabilities” in the WEC system.

WEC has refused to change its online system, despite the request from the RCSO. According to WEC, the information needed to request an absentee ballot online is identical to the information to request an absentee ballot on paper and thus the MyVote website is no more vulnerable to fraud than paper methods of ballot requests.

Riley Vetterkind, Wisconsin Elections Commission public information officer, said in an email: “Requesting or attempting to vote an absentee ballot in the name of another person has long been and continues to be a crime. Under the law, a voter can request an absentee ballot for him or herself only.”

Had Wait actually tried to vote on behalf of Vos or Mason, it's unlikely he wouldn't have been caught. That is because whenever Vos or Mason did try to vote, the WEC system would have been flagged that they already cast ballots even though they didn't.

Investigators could then see that the address their ballots were mailed to, if they were mailed, belonged to Wait.

Checks and balances Harry Wait told a reporter Thursday that he had a friend in Michigan request his ballot via MyVote. After the request was submitted, Wait's local clerk called him to confirm if he wanted his ballot to be sent to Michigan; the ballot was never sent, Wait said, because that clerk knows him personally and noticed the irregularity before putting anything in the mail. He claimed this example of “checks and balances” is not emblematic of the entire system, since the majority of voters do not personally know their municipal clerk.

Responses

Both Vos and Mason publicly rebuked Wait on Thursday, while at least one other official complimented him.

"Yesterday, I learned that one of the top volunteers for my primary opponent’s campaign admitted to fraudulently posing as me and attempting to steal my ballot," Vos said in a statement reported on by the Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel. "His actions are sad. If election integrity means anything, it means we all have to follow the law — Republicans and Democrats alike."

Later Thursday, Mason said in a public statement: “Mr. Wait has been unable to prove any consequential voter fraud. In his desperation to support Donald Trump’s big lie, Mr. Wait has himself become the very thing he claims to despise: a felon attempting to steal votes. I was outraged to receive an email yesterday from Mr. Wait in which he openly admits to committing a felony by illegally requesting my absentee ballot be sent to him. I have spoken to the district attorney who will be opening an investigation which could lead to charges being pressed.”

State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a Menomonee Falls Republican who has continuously supported Trump’s inaccurate claims that he won the 2020 election, described Wait as a “patriot.” She said in a statement, “With nothing but a name and birthdate, the ballots could be sent anywhere.”

Like Schmaling, Brandtjen called for the suspension of requesting absentee ballots to any address via MyVote.

Since issuing a statement alleging “vulnerabilities” for election fraud within WEC Wednesday afternoon, Schmaling has made no public comments on the situation.

Notes

• Wait is the president of the local group Honest, Open, Transparent (H.O.T.) Government — a group that has spread unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, for which there is no evidence.

Wait is also campaigning in support of Adam Steen, the Republican challenger to Vos.

Steen has called for Joe Biden’s 2020 election win to be overturned.

H.O.T. Government has been critical of City of Racine government since the group formed and has recently shared negative messages about Vos as Vos has refused to try and retroactively overturn Trump's 2020 election loss.

• A video uploaded by H.O.T. Government to Rumble.com, an online video-sharing platform favored by the far-right, shows Wait ordering Mason’s and Vos’ ballots.

• Wednesday afternoon, Schmaling publicly called for the online functionality of MyVote to be shut down in part because of what another Steen supporter, Adrianne Melby of Burlington, found — that it is possible to request someone else’s absentee ballot and have it sent to the requester’s home, not the residence of the proper voter. Melby had a friend of hers request Melby's ballot to the friend's home, and the ballot did arrive in the mail, she told a reporter Wednesday.

• Requesting absentee ballots be sent to an address that is not the primary residence of a voter is allowed. This, for example, allows those who are working long-term in a city that is not where they live full time. Thus, active military personnel are able to vote when they are deployed, as are those who may live part-time in Wisconsin and part-time in Washington D.C.

• An Associated Press review in 2021 of all cases of potential voter fraud in the six battleground states where former President Donald Trump disputed his loss found just 31 cases in Wisconsin, representing about 0.15% of Joe Biden's margin of victory in the state.

To date, 24 people have been charged with election fraud-related crimes stemming from the 2020 election in Wisconsin, the AP reported.

Reporting from Chris Rickert of Lee Newspapers is included in this article.