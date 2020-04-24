Racine County Board selects new leadership

“Inclusion is real, real important to me — not only on the County Board level, but all the constitutional people and their staff, Jonathan Delgrave our [county] executive and his staff, the department heads and their staff. If we are all on the same page, it just resonates an almost undefeatable source of energy. It’s been proven over and over to me that that formula creates positiveness and goodness and success.”

Roanhouse is bullish on Racine County.

“Racine County, at least in my lifetime, has been blessed with great leadership in terms of County Board supervisors, in terms of county execs,” he said. “Racine County has always been a bastion of a sense of honor for the other 72 counties. The challenge is to keep that momentum, that synergy, going forward.”

Kramer is new vice chairman

With incumbent District 5 supervisor David J. Cooke of Caledonia defeated for re-election on April 7 by a 55-45 percent margin, County Board members on Tuesday elected Supervisor Tom Kramer of Norway to serve as board vice-chairman.

First elected to the Racine County Board in 2018, Kramer’s district encompasses parts of Dover, Norway, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant and Raymond. Kramer also serves as administrator and treasurer for the Town of Norway.