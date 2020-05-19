Racine Council OKs extension of emergency declaration; Mass gatherings restricted through July 31

The council Tuesday also discussed two declarations that have been issued by the Health Department: the restrictions on mass gatherings and the soon-to-expire extension of Safer at Home restrictions.

The restrictions on mass gatherings issued by Bowersox restricts gatherings on city property, particularly those that require a permit. City Attorney Scott Letteney clarified for the council that the order was not up for a vote but that Bowersox's authority, as defined by state statute, allows her to issue such an order though she is required to report that order to the council.

Bowersox said that as July 31 nears, the decision of whether to extend the restriction or allow it to expire will be based on the whether the virus is continuing to spread.

"At that point we'll look at the metrics and determine where we're at and if we can conclude (the order) at that point," said Bowersox.

Perez asked that his opposition to the restrictions on mass gatherings be recorded in the official minutes of the meeting.

Sobering numbers