Racine Council OKs extension of emergency declaration; Mass gatherings restricted through July 31

RACINE — The City Council and city staff spent quite a bit of time Tuesday night clarifying the differences between Safer at Home orders, the city's emergency declaration and the order from the Health Department restricting mass gatherings.
While all three initiatives were discussed at length, the only one up for a vote at Tuesday's City Council meeting was the extension of the emergency declaration.
The council approved the emergency declaration extension by a 13-2 vote. Aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Edwin Santiago, Jennifer Levy, Jeffrey Peterson, Maurice Horton, Marcus West, Trevor Jung, Mary Land, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voted in favor of the extension while aldermen Carrie Glenn and Henry Perez voted in opposition.
Emergency declaration
The declaration of emergency was first enacted on March 18 and extended on April 9 then ratified by the City Council on April 20.
An emergency declaration affects the city's ability to apply for financial resources pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other resources made available through the CARES Act. The declaration also affects municipal operations, such as allowing the city to quickly enact declarations, for the council and committees to continue to meet online and restricts visitors to city offices.
Glenn, who represents the 10th District, asked why the emergency declaration was extended to the end of July and asked that the extension instead end on June 30.
Tate, who represents the 3rd District and serves as council president, stated that "it doesn't make sense" for a declaration of emergency and a public health order — the recent ban on mass gatherings, which is also set to expire July 31 — to have different timelines.
Glenn's proposed amendment was voted down 12-3 with Coe, Jones, Tate, Levy, Peterson, Horton, West, Jung, Land, Taft, Meekma and Lemke voting in opposition and Santiago and Perez joining Glenn voting in favor.
Several aldermen said they have heard from business owners who are concerned that extending the emergency declaration will open the door for extending Safer at Home orders, barring them from re-opening. Jones, who represents the 2nd District, asked if the emergency declaration would permit the Mayor's Office to extend the Safer at Home order. Mayor Cory Mason stated that no, it does not; that is a decision that would be made by Racine Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.
Bowersox confirmed that Safer at Home is set to expire on Tuesday morning and stated her department plans to release recommendations and expectations for re-opening by the end of the week.
Health Department declarations
The council Tuesday also discussed two declarations that have been issued by the Health Department: the restrictions on mass gatherings and the soon-to-expire extension of Safer at Home restrictions.
The restrictions on mass gatherings issued by Bowersox restricts gatherings on city property, particularly those that require a permit. City Attorney Scott Letteney clarified for the council that the order was not up for a vote but that Bowersox's authority, as defined by state statute, allows her to issue such an order though she is required to report that order to the council.
Bowersox said that as July 31 nears, the decision of whether to extend the restriction or allow it to expire will be based on the whether the virus is continuing to spread.
"At that point we'll look at the metrics and determine where we're at and if we can conclude (the order) at that point," said Bowersox.
Perez asked that his opposition to the restrictions on mass gatherings be recorded in the official minutes of the meeting.
Sobering numbers
As COVID-19 testing ramps up in Racine County, the percentage of those tests coming back positive remains double the rate of positive tests statewide and within the county, the City of Racine’s percentage of positive tests is double the rest of the county.
Racine County has the third-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state after Milwaukee County, 5,076, and Brown County, 2,118. Among Racine’s neighboring counties, Kenosha has 866 confirmed cases, Waukesha 492 and Walworth 287.
Statewide, 148,237 tests have come back negative while 12,885 were positive, showing the state’s percentage of positive tests remains at 8%. As of Tuesday afternoon, the percentage of confirmed tests in Racine County was 15.7%; 1,097 came back positive and 5,871 came back negative.
Within the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction, 715 cases were confirmed positive and 2,580 were confirmed negative, which mean out of all tests administered, 21.7% tested positive.
The Central Racine County Health Department reported 382 confirmed positive cases in its jurisdiction and 3,291 confirmed negative, meaning only 10.4% of those tested were positive.
Racine County has reported 20 deaths due to COVID-19, eight in the City of Racine and 12 in the rest of the county.
A fluid situation
Perez asked why details on re-opening once Safer at Home expires after Monday were delayed. Bowersox said she believes her department has done "very well" considering the rapid changes to which they have had to respond.
"Things are changing very quickly. The notifications that we receive, some are timely and some are not," said Bowersox. "It’s a moving target to try to figure out who’s on first and who’s on second."
Bowersox also said she recognizes the importance of re-opening the economy, but given the high communicability of the virus she wants to ensure the safety of the public.
"During this reopening, which I clearly understand is vital, there’s this balance between public health and the economy and getting everybody moving again," Bowersox said. "It's been a difficult balance at best. It's not always clear-cut. That’s why the information we plan to release this week, we hope, will be more clear-cut for individuals."
