Racine Council OKs $150K contract for COVID-19 communications; most funds coming from FEMA

Mayor Cory Mason said Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox requested that the city contracts out some of the communications work needed in order to free up Health Department staff, which has been flooded with phone calls about the virus and has been working with local businesses to ensure they take on best practices to reduce the spread of the virus.

With only eight full-time employees and one part-time employee the Health Department has managed to contact 1,400 individuals to inform them they had been potentially exposed to the virus and needed to self-isolate.

Mason said Health Department employees have been working seven days a week since the virus spread to Racine and the most anyone has taken off, that he has been aware of, has been a half-day.

He said Powell has also been working with Kane on a "daily basis" as well as working with the county's COVID-19 joint information center.

"It is all hands on deck with the pandemic right now," Mason said. "This is exactly the time to hire a contractor."