Racine could win first-of-its-kind Medical College of Wisconsin grant for public safety

RACINE — The Comprehensive Injury Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin is currently taking project applications for the Wisconsin Community Safety Fund, a first-of-its-kind fund. The City of Racine could be one of the first recipients.

The WCSF was created to support programs in a local setting, including evidence-based activities that enhance the safety and well-being of people and families of all ages throughout Wisconsin.

Community organizations interested in applying for the fund are encouraged to review and submit an application at MCW’s Website. Applications are designed to attract innovative projects that enhance the quality of life, safety, and well-being in communities outside of Milwaukee.

The projects being considered for the fund are to help address community safety priorities such as firearm violence, sexual and gender-based violence, child abuse and neglect and youth violence.

Once selected, the agencies will receive funding for projects up to the next three years, from Dec. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2025. The $10.4 million fund was created through state Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated by Gov. Tony Evers. The money will be distributed into 10 three-year grants that will be awarded to the chosen communities. Awarded funds will range from $300,000 to $1 million annually. Chosen communities will not only receive funding, but they will also receive direct technical support from MCW for data, evaluation and training for the duration of their funded project.

“Intentional injury and violence is a public health crisis that presents a lifelong risk of premature death and disability. Unintentional injury is the leading cause of death among individuals ages 1 through 44 in the United States and intentional injury (e.g., homicide and suicide) is a leading cause of death among individuals ages 10 to 34,” Dr. Terri deRoon Cassini, Director of the Comprehensive Injury Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin, said in a statement

Until Sept. 30, municipal, tribal, county and governmental entities or school districts or Nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations with nonprofit status serving residents outside of the city of Milwaukee are eligible to apply for the fund. Eligible organizations must also be within good standing with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and that have been based in Wisconsin since at least Jan. 1, 2019, or be sponsored by a government or nonprofit organization based in Wisconsin with nonprofit status.

The funds allocated to this fund do not take away from funds being given to local law enforcement.

"The governor has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars for law enforcement separately that police and sheriffs departments have had access to," said Reggie Moore, director of violence prevention policy and engagement for the Comprehensive Injury Center. "This is supporting community-based projects."

The City of Racine has applied for the grant. In a Common Council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Mason spoke on the importance of public safety.

“Certainly there’s no issue we have heard about, or that there is more important about in our community than public safety, and we are certainly doing everything that we can to enhance public safety and take that commitment to public services very seriously,” Mason said at Tuesday’s meeting.