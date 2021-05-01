Racine continuing to use money from Facebook founder-funded nonprofit to purchase election equipment

However, the booths have multiple benefits, including that they fold up, making them easy to store, move and set up.

“Essentially, this comes with a smaller storage capacity,” Coolidge said.

Due to the funds from the CTCL grant, the city has been able to make a number of purchases to support elections, including electronic poll books, so it was necessary to purchase poll booths with smaller storage requirements, Coolidge explained.

Secondly, the purchase will ensure that every ward in Racine will be accessible and approved under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Lastly, the four-station allows for more light for voters while also providing privacy.

According to Coolidge, many of the current poll booths have aged and are in disrepair.

“I don’t know how many people have been out to vote lately, but our poll booths could use a little love,” she told the committee.

Some of the polling places cannot use the electricity of the poll booths due to broken lights and power cords, according to Coolidge.