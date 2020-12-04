Racine City Council: Peete appointed to vacant District 10 seat after death of Carrie Glenn

Peete said he moved to Racine 40 years ago for a job opportunity. Since then, he has moved away from corporate life to dedicate himself to education and now works for 21st Century Prep School where he is a STEM Instruction Coordinator.

“I am very passionate about working with the people in the community, helping everybody succeed, because that’s good for the community, the city, the county as a whole, as well as our country,” Peete said.

Peete explained his many different experiences, in both business and education, as well as his volunteerism, made him a good candidate for the job.

“The city afforded me great opportunities, to raise a family, to put my children through college,” Peete said. “And I’d like to give back to the community.”

Peete concluded by promoting his ability to work with the council to solve problems.

“I don’t have an agenda,” he said. “But I’m open minded and understand the needs of the community.”

Jamie Hoegsted

Hoegsted is a third-generation Racine resident who still lives in the house she was brought home to after being born.