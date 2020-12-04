Racine City Council: Peete appointed to vacant District 10 seat after death of Carrie Glenn

RACINE — The city’s 10th District has representation once again: Alderman Samuel Peete took his place during a meeting of the City Council on Tuesday.
The City Council accepted the recommendation of the Committee of the Whole that Peete be appointed to the vacant seat. The vote was 13-1 for Peete.
There were two applications for the post; Jamie Hoegsted was the second candidate. She earned the vote of Alderman Henry Perez.
Peete campaigned for the seat in the April 2020 election but lost to incumbent Carrie Glenn, who died unexpectedly on Oct. 28.
Meet Peete
Alderman Peete currently serves on the Planning, Heritage, and Design Commission and previously served on the Zoning Commission.
While Peete did not win in the April election, he said the experience gave him the opportunity to really get to know the constituents and discuss their needs.
Peete touted his ability to build relationships with people from all walks of life. Further, his background in both business, education, and his volunteerism gave him many different perspectives, he added.
Peete said he moved to Racine 40 years ago for a job opportunity. Since then, he has moved away from corporate life to dedicate himself to education and now works for 21st Century Prep School where he is a STEM Instruction Coordinator.
“I am very passionate about working with the people in the community, helping everybody succeed, because that’s good for the community, the city, the county as a whole, as well as our country,” Peete said.
Peete explained his many different experiences, in both business and education, as well as his volunteerism, made him a good candidate for the job.
“The city afforded me great opportunities, to raise a family, to put my children through college,” Peete said. “And I’d like to give back to the community.”
Peete concluded by promoting his ability to work with the council to solve problems.
“I don’t have an agenda,” he said. “But I’m open minded and understand the needs of the community.”
Jamie Hoegsted
Hoegsted is a third-generation Racine resident who still lives in the house she was brought home to after being born.
She was motivated to seek the appointment to represent the 10th District during the recent election.
“I would like to make things a little bit better,” she said during the interview process.
Hoegsted told the Committee of the Whole she was a good candidate for the position because she listened to both sides and always researched issues thoroughly.
“I have heart, and I do love this city, and I think I could do better by it,” Hoegsted said.
Hoegsted described herself as “a fresh start” who came without a political agenda.
She also assured the committee that she was an honest hard worker.
