Racine City Council: Lack of women chairs highlighted by appointments

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason’s appointments to newly reconfigured city committees has sparked a conversation about the lack of female leadership at City Hall, despite women being the majority on the City Council.
The city has condensed the six committees pertaining to city development — the City Plan Commission, Community Development Committee, Downtown Area Design Review, Landmarks Preservation Commission, Loan Board of Review and the Redevelopment Authority of Racine — down to four committees: Planning, Heritage and Design Committee; Community Development Authority; Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board; and the Board of Zoning and Appeals.
Diverse decision-makers
Mayor Cory Mason submitted his list of nominees for the newly restructured committees to the City Council earlier this month for approval.
A few aldermen voiced concerns that many of the same people were appointed on multiple committees. Mason, Alderman Trevor Jung of the 9th District, Mario Martinez, Marvin Austin, Christina Hefel and Sam Peete were appointed to both the Planning, Heritage and Design Committee and the Board of Zoning and Appeals. The only difference between the members of the two committees is Alderman Mollie Jones of the 2nd District, who previously sat on the Landmarks Preservation Commission, was appointed to the Planning, Heritage and Design Committee.
“I think it is important to diversify who is on these committees,” said Alderman Melissa Lemke of the 15th District.
Mason said the reason for the overlap was that the committees cover similar subject matters.
“If the members are familiar with the items on the agenda, they can move more expeditiously,” said Mason.
Mason also pointed to the racial diversity of the appointees.
“I would say they are the most racially diverse group of committee appointments that we’ve seen on these kind of committees in a long time,” said Mason. “And I think it’s overdue to diversify the people who chair and serve on these committees.”
But one group that was mostly absent was women aldermen. Six women were nominated to the committees, but only one is a sitting alderman, Alderman Mollie Jones.
Out of the eight positions reserved for aldermen on the new boards, seven of those nominees were men. The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board had the most women nominees with three, but they are outnumbered by a male civilian appointee, the mayor, council president and chairs of the three standing committees — Finance and Personnel, Public Safety and Licensing and Public Works and Services — all of whom are men.
Both Alderman John Tate II from the 3rd District and Trevor Jung from the 9th offered to rescind their nominations in order to open up those spots for women aldermen. Mason stated they should wait until after the start of the year, so those committees will have a quorum at their meetings at the beginning of January.
Also, in Tate’s case, the ordinance creating the Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board explicitly states that it includes the standing committee chairs. Tate is chair of the Public Works and Service committee.
“If people wanted to propose that moving forward it could be any four alders to allow for a larger breadth of consideration of whom might be considered and it not be tied to committee chairs, that would certainly be an appropriate communication that could be communicated in the new year,” said Mason.
Lemke pointed out that that would still not address the lack of women in leadership positions on the council.
“For the first time we have a majority plus one and there’s almost no women on the standing committee leadership,” said Lemke. “This needs to change.”
So far, based on who has filed for the spring 2020 election, women aldermen could lose their a majority after April 7.
Alderman Tracy Larrin of the 4th District resigned in November and Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District has filed for non-candidacy. So far the candidates who have filed for those districts are all men.
Only one woman has filed so far to run against a male incumbent: Stacy Sheppard has filed to run against Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District.
Conflict of interest?
Weidner raised concerns about the nomination of William Martin to chair of the Community Development Authority, which is one body that makes decisions about how intergovernmental funds are used.
Martin, the city’s chief information officer, is a contractor paid by Racine County Economic Development Corporation with intergovernmental funds granted to RCEDC to cover consulting services related to economic development. Essentially he would be chairing the committee that makes decisions about the funds that were used to finance his position.
Lemke also expressed concerns that Martin’s initiatives — such as Smart City projects — would go before the committee he chairs.
The appointments were passed 9-4. Aldermen Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Jen Levie, Maurice Horton, Q.A. Shakoor II, Trevor Jung, Mary Land, Natalia Taft and Jason Meekma voted in favor. Aldermen Sandy Weidner, Carrie Glenn, Henry Perez and Melissa Lemke voted in opposition.