Racine City Council: Lack of women chairs highlighted by appointments

“I think it is important to diversify who is on these committees,” said Alderman Melissa Lemke of the 15th District.

Mason said the reason for the overlap was that the committees cover similar subject matters.

“If the members are familiar with the items on the agenda, they can move more expeditiously,” said Mason.

Mason also pointed to the racial diversity of the appointees.

“I would say they are the most racially diverse group of committee appointments that we’ve seen on these kind of committees in a long time,” said Mason. “And I think it’s overdue to diversify the people who chair and serve on these committees.”

But one group that was mostly absent was women aldermen. Six women were nominated to the committees, but only one is a sitting alderman, Alderman Mollie Jones.

Out of the eight positions reserved for aldermen on the new boards, seven of those nominees were men. The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board had the most women nominees with three, but they are outnumbered by a male civilian appointee, the mayor, council president and chairs of the three standing committees — Finance and Personnel, Public Safety and Licensing and Public Works and Services — all of whom are men.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}